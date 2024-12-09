RoundTable Technology Honored with MSP Titans of Industry Award for Nonprofit Organizations Category

award banner

RoundTable Technology wins MSP Titans of Industry Award, celebrating excellence in empowering nonprofits with innovative IT solutions since 2010.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoundTable Technology is proud to announce that we have been awarded the prestigious MSP Titans of Industry Award in the Nonprofit Organizations category. This recognition celebrates our commitment to excellence in Managed IT Services and our dedication to empowering nonprofits through innovative technology solutions.

About the MSP Titans of Industry Awards

This year was the inaugural year for the MSP Titans of Industry Awards which were established to spotlight the Managed Service Providers (MSPs) that are making significant impacts across industries.

Organized by the leading platform Technology Marketing Toolkit, these awards are the first of their kind to exclusively honor the efforts, innovations, and customer-focused approaches within the MSP sector.

This inaugural award series recognizes MSPs who demonstrate:

- Exceptional service delivery in their primary industry niche.

- Innovative solutions to modern challenges.

- Unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction and long-term partnership.

What This Award Means to Us

For RoundTable Technology, this award underscores our unwavering commitment to serving those who serve. Since 2010, our team has been dedicated to providing nonprofits with the technology tools and support they need to thrive. Winning the MSP Titans of Industry Award validates our efforts to be best in class in serving nonprofits.

As a team, we take immense pride in knowing that our work supports organizations making a difference in communities around the world. This award is not just a recognition of our services but a celebration of the nonprofits we serve and their impact.

Dedication to Excellence

Evan Desjardins, Founder & CEO of RoundTable Technology, shared his thoughts on the recognition:

“Winning the MSP Titans of Industry Award is an honor that reflects the hard work and passion of our entire team. Being able to share the stage with the very best MSPs and technology partners in the world is deeply humbling and is a testament to our commitment to nonprofits and their missions.

Every day, we strive to deliver technology solutions that empower our clients to focus on their essential work. This award inspires us to continue innovating and serving with excellence, and reaffirms our position as the global leader for nonprofit technology partnership and strategy for years to come.”

Looking Ahead

As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what Managed IT Services can achieve for nonprofits. This recognition reinforces our resolve to ensure that nonprofit organizations have access to reliable, secure, and scalable technology—because when nonprofits succeed, the world becomes a better place.

For more information about RoundTable Technology and our award-winning services for nonprofits, visit www.roundtabletechnology.com.

