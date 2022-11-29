RoundTable Technology Announces New Giving Initiative

Supporting Women and Underrepresented Minorities in Tech

FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoundTable Technology has announced a new initiative to support women and underrepresented minorities in the technology industry. The company plans to provide scholarships, mentorship opportunities, and other resources to help these groups succeed in the tech field. RoundTable's CEO, Evan Desjardins, said that one of the biggest contributors to success has been “the smart, leading women that have contributed in so many ways to leading and developing our clients and our own culture,” and that they are committed to helping everyone have an opportunity to build successful careers in tech. This announcement comes at a time when there is increasing scrutiny on the lack of diversity in the technology industry. RoundTable Technology is committed to changing that.

“We wanted to define a mission that lines up with what RoundTable is about and what we do,” says Heather Troidl, VP of Operations at RoundTable Technology. “One of the things that we’re incredibly proud of here at RoundTable is how many strong, professional women we have here, which is somewhat atypical in the IT field. It’s a key part of our DNA, and it’s very much in alignment with who we are and what we represent. We want to continue to expand on this as we look to contribute more to humanity than just doing great work for our clients.”

Women have always been at the forefront of technological innovation. From early pioneers like Ada Lovelace to modern-day trailblazers like Sheryl Sandberg, women have made essential contributions to the field of technology. In recent years, however, the number of women in the technology industry has been declining.

This is troubling for a number of reasons. For one thing, diversity is essential for promoting creativity and innovative thinking. A lack of women in the technology industry also represents a missed opportunity to tap into a critical pool of talent. Moreover, it can discourage young girls from pursuing careers in science and engineering.

Fortunately, there are a number of organizations working to increase the number of women in the technology industry. By encouraging girls to pursue STEM education and supporting women throughout their careers, these organizations are helping to create a more diverse and inclusive workforce. As a result, the technology industry will be better positioned to meet the challenges of the future.

As part of this initiative, RoundTable currently partners and supports the following organizations:

- An ongoing partnership with Per Scholas - an organization that provides tuition-free IT job training to Americans in cities where it is needed the most

- Volunteer work for iMentor - a mentorship program for students headed to college

- Financial support to local New York STEM and robotics organizations

This new initiative will be an ongoing effort by RoundTable Technology to lift up the communities they work in and they have pledged to continue to search out new opportunities for supporting their chosen cause.

“With almost 30% of our team composed of women, RoundTable is a unique leader in representation in the tech industry, particularly in the MSP space,” says Evan Desjardins, Founder & CEO of RoundTable Technology. “I couldn’t be more proud of our team and can’t wait to see that percentage continue to grow as we work to develop and build up more women and underrepresented minorities in the tech industry.”

