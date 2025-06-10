Bullfiddlecat Drops Sizzling New Single 'Ready To Go' — Video Shot at Iconic Hollywood Estate

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for summer, Bullfiddlecat is bringing rockabilly swagger back with the release of his fiery new single and music video, “Ready To Go” — a retro-flavored, high-octane track laced with rhythm, glamour, and enough mischief to fog up your sunglasses.Behind the upright bass and lead vocals is none other than Grammy-nominated and award-winning artist Djordje Stijepovic, widely recognized as the world’s leading slap bass player. Best known for his work with Tiger Army, Molotov, Drake Bell, Lemmy Kilmister, and others, Djordje brings his trademark style to center stage in what may be his most standout single yet — the sixth track from his upcoming debut album.“Ready To Go” officially premieres today, June 10 — coinciding with the artist’s birthday.The music video, filmed at the historic Cedars Estate in the Hollywood Hills, exudes timeless cinematic elegance with a rockabilly twist. Once home to Bela Lugosi, Norma Talmadge, Johnny Depp, and Jimi Hendrix, and featured in iconic films like Sunset Boulevard and Easy Rider, the estate has been beautifully restored by legendary fashion designer Sue Wong — adding a layer of glamour and old Hollywood mystique.The video stars Terra Jackson, an internationally published pin-up model and three-time Venice Muscle Beach champion, alongside rising indie film actress Hanna Balicki and a stunning lineup of nine vintage-inspired bombshells. Featured in the video are two dazzling Sue Wong cocktail dresses, a shimmering tribute to vintage Hollywood fashion.“Ready To Go” is a bold fusion of rockabilly soul and 21st-century cool — catchy as lipstick on a champagne glass and just as unforgettable. With its explosive energy and vintage flair, the track offers a thrilling preview of Bullfiddlecat’s genre-bending debut album.Follow Bullfiddlecat:Instagram: @bullfiddlecatYouTube: Bullfiddlecat YouTube ChannelDjordje Stijepovic is a Serbian-born bassist and performer hailed as the world’s foremost slap bass expert. With a career spanning international stages and collaborations with some of the biggest names in rock, punk, psychobilly, and beyond, Djordje has brought his passion for upright bass to global audiences. Through his solo project Bullfiddlecat, he blends traditional rockabilly with modern energy and flair, carving out a fresh sound rooted in rhythm and rebellion.

