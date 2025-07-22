RealReports Continues Record-Setting Acceleration with SIMLS Partnership

RealReports partners with SIMLS Sandy Krueger (President & CEO, SIMLS) RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

Proptech leader brings AI-supercharged property intelligence to 2,300 Staten Island real estate professionals for a competitive edge

RealReports is in a class all their own–robust property data paired with the advantages and efficiencies afforded by their AI make this a product that provides endless value for all our members” — Sandy Krueger (President & CEO, SIMLS)

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, the undisputed leader of AI-powered property intelligence has announced their next partnership with the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Inc. (SIMLS). This strategic collaboration, the proptech company’s first in the New York real estate market, grants SIMLS’s approximately 2,300 real estate professionals full access to RealReports’ groundbreaking property data platform and its innovative AI property advisor, Aiden.

RealReports' new alliance with SIMLS marks the latest milestone in a remarkable year, where the company has averaged a new partnership every week—an unmatched pace for the real estate industry, known for its somewhat listless adoption of new technology. This accelerated growth underscores the strong industry demand for RealReports' next generation solution designed specifically to empower agents with unique value and competitive data when working with buyers and sellers.

"We see dozens of technology solutions, but RealReports is in a class all their own," said Sandy Krueger, President & CEO of SIMLS. "The timing of our partnership aligns perfectly with our ongoing commitment to provide state of the art value to our members. We know the challenges of today’s market, and RealReports’ robust property data paired with the advantages and efficiencies afforded by their AI make this a product that provides endless value for all parties."

RealReports distinguishes itself from traditional property data services by offering not just comprehensive property details from an expansive database of over 60 best-in-class providers, but also revolutionary AI-driven tools that deeply integrate into the real estate agent's workflow. Embedded in every RealReport is Aiden, an AI property advisor that swiftly answers detailed property queries, providing buyers essential insights during home tours and offer diligence. Aiden also analyzes property photos and complex documents like inspection reports, disclosures, and condo documents, saving agents hours of manual review during the transaction. For listings, agents can leverage RealReports to attract buyers, who interact directly with Aiden; valuable insights and high-intent leads are then instantly relayed to the agent.

"Real estate data alone simply isn't enough anymore," said James Rogers, CEO and co-founder of RealReports. "Agents need actionable intelligence that integrates seamlessly into their daily processes. Our platform, powered by comprehensive data and supercharged by AI, is built specifically to equip agents with immediate, tangible benefits. Partnering with SIMLS further solidifies our commitment to helping real estate professionals deliver unparalleled client value."

Zach Gorman, RealReports’ COO and co-founder, added, "The remarkable growth we've experienced in the past year speaks directly to how deeply our product resonates within the industry. Agents gravitate to RealReports because it directly addresses their needs, boosting productivity, reducing risk, and enabling deeper client relationships. We’re thrilled to extend this powerful advantage to the members of SIMLS."

This latest partnership with SIMLS highlights RealReports' continued momentum as the industry's go-to resource for real estate professionals who demand comprehensive data and advanced tools to effectively serve their clients and thrive in today’s competitive market.

For more information, visit realreports.ai

About RealReports

In today’s competitive real estate market, knowledge isn’t optional—it’s your edge. RealReports delivers comprehensive property data, powered by AI to give agents deeper value, sharper insights, and a decisive advantage. Dubbed the AI-powered “Carfax for homes,” RealReports pulls from 60+ leading data providers to offer a single source of truth for every home in the U.S. Built into every RealReport is Aiden, an AI property advisor that answers any question about a home, analyzes documents, generates leads, and drives faster, more strategic decision-making. Trusted by top MLSs and brokerages nationwide, RealReports has set the new industry standard for real estate professionals determined to win.

About SIBOR/SIMLS

Comprised of approximately 2,300 members, the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR) serves real estate agents, brokers and affiliated professionals throughout the borough and surrounding areas. SIBOR is the provider of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Inc. (SIMLS), which works as a clearinghouse through which more than 275 local real estate firms exchange information on properties they have listed for sale or rent. Together, its members participate in approximately 5,000 real estate transactions every year.SIMLS is the premier source for real estate listings and market information on Staten Island, providing real estate professionals and the community with a comprehensive platform for property listings, market data, and professional development opportunities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.