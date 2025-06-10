AVANTI Expands Advertising Agency to Challenger Brands

Ryan Cimino, Founder and Chief Brand Officer

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVANTI, an established advertising and branding firm, today announced a strategic expansion of its focus to empower challenger brands with specialized creative and brand storytelling services. Building on its proven expertise, AVANTI, led by founder and Chief Brand Officer Ryan Cimino, will deliver targeted strategy and execution designed to achieve tangible brand impact for disruptors and innovative businesses. AVANTI, meaning "moving forward" in Italian, reflects the agency's commitment to advancing client objectives and evolving market needs."What we’re building at AVANTI isn’t just another agency,” said Cimino. “We are focused on founders, disruptors, and challenger brands seeking strategy, creative, and execution that addresses their challenges with agility, distinct from traditional, more process-heavy agencies.”AVANTI combines brand clarity with cultural fluency to develop campaigns. The agency operates with a nimble collective of designers, copywriters, and creative advisors across North America. This agile model facilitates a streamlined process, designed to be efficient and free from the extensive bureaucracy often associated with larger, legacy agencies.The agency's client work includes projects in hospitality and tourism, consumer wellness, and emerging retail. AVANTI also collaborates with regional and multinational nonprofits, such as Another Broken Egg Cafe, Sea Turtle Conservancy, and the Education Foundation of Lake County, developing authentic narratives. The firm plans to expand its focus to include challenger CPG brands throughout Q3 2025.AVANTI's approach is defined by:Creative Approach: Utilizes a story-first vision in brand development.Cultural Insight: Incorporates knowledge of emerging platforms and current cultural trends.Collaborative Network: Works with a curated network of external specialists for areas like video production and SEO.“Our brand partners seek distinct and effective campaigns,” Cimino adds. “They look to us for clear messaging that stands out.”To learn more about AVANTI or explore partnership opportunities, visit https://avantibranding.com or contact the agency at media@avantibranding.com. Explore AVANTI's work at https://avantibranding.com/work/

