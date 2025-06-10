MDC urges dog owners to take precautions to avoid conflicts with wildlife

St. LOUIS, Mo.—A dog is one of our best friends. So, it’s worth taking a few precautions to help make sure both our canine friends and wildlife are safe during outdoor excursions.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) advises dog owners to be extra watchful this season. “We see an uptick in calls related to wildlife vs. dog incidents this time of year,” said MDC Wildlife Damage Biologist, Patrice Pyatt. “This is mainly due to increased outdoor activities during times when protective wildlife mothers are defending their young.”

Spring and early summer are when many wildlife species such as whitetail deer are giving birth and rearing young in Missouri. “I receive numerous reports of dogs getting too close and being bitten or stomped by all different kinds of wildlife,” Pyatt said.

Taking extra care when letting dogs out into the yard or bringing them along on a hike will help ensure the safety of dogs and wildlife.

“A dog who approaches a deer fawn, even just out of curiosity, can be seriously injured or killed by a protective doe,” warned Pyatt.

Unleashed dogs can pose a substantial threat to the young deer and other wildlife as well, by harassing or attempting to chase them—even if the dog sees it merely as playing.

Pyatt said other incidents that have been reported include dogs being bitten by groundhogs at den sites or by otters around lakes, and encounters with bears.

There are several things dog owners can do to prevent unfortunate incidents.

“If you have a backyard, even one that is fenced, step out and complete a scan of the yard before releasing your dog,” Pyatt recommended. “Taking an extra few seconds for a preventative check can keep conflicts from occurring.”

Pyatt also advises dog owners to keep their pets on a leash when venturing away from home. In fact, MDC conservation area and Missouri State Park regulations generally require that dogs be on leash at all times while on trails.

It’s also a good idea to make sure your pet is current on all its vaccinations and has proper flea and tick protection before venturing outdoors.

What if you and your dog do encounter a fawn along a hiking trail or when in the field?

“Small fawns will naturally drop to the ground and remain still when they sense danger,” said Pyatt. “This does not mean the fawn is injured or unhealthy. If you see a fawn doing this, back off, remove your dog, and give it plenty of space to move along when it feels safe to do so.”

Fortunately, fawns are only in this newborn stage for a short period of time.

“The main takeaway is that it’s always a good idea when camping, hiking, or even letting your dog out in the yard, to keep your beloved pet contained or on a leash so they do not get into trouble with resident wildlife,” said Pyatt.

“Responsible pet stewardship can go a long way to preventing wildlife/dog conflicts.”