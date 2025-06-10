Banyan Chicago Expands Services with Mental Health Outpatient Care

Banyan Chicago

CHICAGO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banyan Treatment Center Chicago is proud to announce the expansion of its behavioral health services with the launch of a new mental health outpatient program, now offering Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Intensive Outpatient (IOP), and Telehealth IOP levels of care.Located in Lisle, Illinois, just outside of Chicago, Banyan’s suburban facility is expanding to meet the rising demand for quality mental health care throughout the greater Chicagoland area. This new offering provides flexible treatment options that allow individuals to receive structured support while continuing to engage in their daily routines.This expansion meets a critical need in the local community, where access to affordable and effective mental health services has become increasingly limited. With a focus on personalized and evidence-based care, Banyan Chicago is committed to providing a safe and supportive space for individuals navigating behavioral health challenges.The new outpatient programs are designed to support individuals facing a wide range of mental health conditions, including depression, mood disorders, anxiety, panic disorders, PTSD, trauma-related issues, bipolar disorder, and co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders.Each program is led by licensed clinicians and incorporates a comprehensive, evidence-based treatment approach . Services may include Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), biofeedback therapy, Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART), and trauma-informed care. In addition to individualized treatment planning, patients may participate in a combination of individual, group, and family therapy sessions to support holistic healing and long-term recovery.Banyan Treatment Center Chicago is accredited by the Joint Commission, ensuring that our programs meet the highest standards of safety, ethics, and clinical excellence.Mental health outpatient programming options in Lisle, Illinois, now include:- Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP): A structured day-treatment option ideal for those transitioning from inpatient care or needing intensive clinical support.- Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP): A flexible solution for those ready to integrate treatment into their daily lives.- Standard Outpatient Services: Ideal for individuals who need lower levels of care and ongoing support.- Telehealth IOP: A remote treatment option that brings quality care directly to patients in the comfort and privacy of home.Banyan Chicago remains dedicated to delivering individualized care with compassion and professionalism. With this expansion, the Lisle facility strengthens its role as a trusted provider of behavioral health services in the western suburbs and throughout the greater Chicago region.For more information about Banyan Treatment Center Chicago’s outpatient mental health services, or to schedule a confidential assessment, please visit www.banyantreatmentcenter.com or call (888) 230-3122.

