Author C.R. Stewart’s Britfield & The Lost Crown set to be Major Motion Picture

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first book in the award-winning seven-book Britfield fiction series, C.R. Stewart’s Britfield & The Lost Crown, is being adapted into a major motion picture for all ages! This captivating adventure film is sure to redefine family entertainment, based on literary excellence and geographical wonder, setting itself apart with an enchanting story that unfolds in contemporary settings with historical locations. Notably absent will be heightened fantasy, demigods, or superheroes, whereas family entertainment will once again be an authentic experience.

As Britfield & The Lost Crown enters pre-production, anticipation is building for what is projected to become one of the most successful films in cinematic history. The Britfield creative team is currently exploring locations in the UK as well as collaborations with several award-winning directors and evaluating a lineup of top British actors to portray pivotal characters, including the astute Detective Gowerstone, the enigmatic Professor Hainsworth, and the devious Mr. and Mrs. Grievous.

Excitingly, the search will soon begin for two rising stars in the UK to portray 12-year-olds Tom and his friend and cohort, Sarah Wallace, who are poised to become present-day heroes and capture the hearts of audiences everywhere.

As the planned Britfield movie production embarks on its thrilling cinematic journey, the excitement is truly palpable. The audience is sure to be immersed in the characters’ lives and predicament while mesmerized by the breathtaking English countryside and historical landscapes of Britain, including Yorkshire, Oxford, Windsor, London, and Canterbury. Fans and newcomers will be left on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting more revelations about Tom and Sarah’s extraordinary adventure.

