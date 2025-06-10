Trim Tactics Weight Loss & Rejuvenation Now Open in Lubbock, Texas

We are thrilled to open our doors and help our community in Lubbock achieve their health and wellness goals” — Dr. Igor Shkolnik

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trim Tactics Weight Loss & Rejuvenation is excited to announce the grand opening of its new facility in Lubbock, Texas, providing a comprehensive range of medical weight loss, pain management , and rejuvenation services. Trim Tactics offers science-backed, non-invasive treatments designed to help clients achieve lasting health transformations.At Trim Tactics, the team believes that health is not just about losing weight, but about feeling stronger, reducing pain, and revitalizing the body. With the expertise of Dr. Igor Shkolnik and Kim Sava, FNP-BC, patients will receive personalized care backed by decades of medical experience. Together, they offer tailored solutions to address a variety of wellness goals, including weight loss, pain management, and skin rejuvenation.Services Offered at Trim Tactics:-Personalized Weight Loss Programs: Sustainable weight loss strategies designed to burn fat, boost metabolism, and maintain long-term results.-New Wave Program: A mobile app that allows clients to book appointments, track their progress, and stay connected with the Trim Tactics team. Red Light Therapy : A cutting-edge treatment that rejuvenates skin, reduces inflammation, and accelerates healing.-StemWave Pain Management: FDA-approved therapy that reduces chronic joint pain and inflammation by stimulating natural tissue repair.-Glo2Facial: An advanced skin rejuvenation facial that hydrates, firms, and brightens the skin for a radiant glow.-Body Composition Analysis: A 3D Body Scanner that provides precise insights into fat loss, muscle gain, and overall body composition.-Body Sculpting with EMShape Neo: Non-surgical muscle toning and fat reduction using HI-EMT and RF energy.Trim Tactics is dedicated to providing non-invasive, pain-free treatments that deliver effective results with zero downtime. As a locally owned and operated business, the clinic is proud to serve the West Texas community, offering an expert team and a supportive client-clinic experience to ensure the best possible outcomes for each patient.“We are thrilled to open our doors and help our community in Lubbock achieve their health and wellness goals,” said Dr. Igor Shkolnik. “Our mission is to provide safe, science-backed treatments that empower people to look and feel their best, all while avoiding invasive procedures.”Grand Opening Event:Trim Tactics invites everyone to join them for their Grand Opening Event on July 10th, 2025. The event will showcase the clinic’s range of services, and attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about their transformative health treatments. For details about the Grand Opening and to stay updated on exciting event announcements, be sure to follow Trim Tactics on social media.Trim Tactics invites all individuals seeking a transformative health journey to visit their new clinic and explore the range of services that are designed to support long-term well-being. Whether you're looking to lose weight, manage chronic pain, or revitalize your skin, Trim Tactics offers personalized care and support to help you achieve your desired results.About Trim Tactics Weight Loss & Rejuvenation Centre:Trim Tactics is a health and wellness center in Lubbock, Texas, dedicated to helping individuals achieve lasting weight loss, pain relief, and total body rejuvenation. With a focus on non-invasive treatments and personalized wellness plans, Trim Tactics empowers clients to improve their health and quality of life without the need for surgery or invasive procedures.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.trimtacticstexas.com or call (806) 403-1913.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.