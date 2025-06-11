Serrala and Convista expand strategic partnership to accelerate treasury digitalization

Serrala expands its partnership with ConVista through a new reseller deal to bring Alevate treasury and payment cloud solutions to a broader global market.

HAMBURG, HAMBURG, GERMANY, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serrala, a global leader in finance process automation, today announced the expansion of its long-standing relationship with ConVista Consulting AG through a new reseller agreement. The extended partnership will be focused on bringing Serrala’s cloud offering, Alevate treasury and payment solutions to a broader international market.Through this agreement, Convista will now directly offer Serrala’s Alevate cloud solution as part of its Treasury consulting portfolio. The collaboration builds on an existing partnership and supports the increasing demand for cloud-based, secure, and scalable finance solutions.“This agreement is a key step in scaling the impact of our solutions across key growth markets. Convista brings the strategic expertise and regional presence that allow us to deliver faster, more effective outcomes for our joint customers. Together, we are creating a powerful bridge between advisory excellence and technology innovation, helping finance teams to lead with confidence.” said Magali Nedjar, SVP Partner Ecosystems at Serrala.For Convista, the addition of cloud solutions strengthens its consulting portfolio with modular, intelligent solutions that respond to current challenges in Treasury, including increasing complexity, regulatory pressure, and the need for real-time decision-making.“Our partnership with Serrala strengthens our ability to deliver integrated, secure, and future-proof Treasury solutions,” said Christian Million, Managing Partner at Convista. “Together, we enable our clients to navigate the challenges of modern finance with confidence and agility.”Serrala’s Alevate Cloud Reseller Partner Ecosystem plays a strategic role in the company’s go-to-market model. It empowers partners like Convista to expand their service offerings and support customers in realizing the full value of digital Treasury transformation. Clients benefit from a seamless transition between strategic advice and proven cloud solutions, improving speed to value and operational resilience.About SerralaSerrala is the global market leader and pioneering innovator in finance process automation. Our award-winning suite of applications gives finance leaders the power to evolve, optimize their working capital and streamline all workflows, planning, and compliance, by automating all operational processes across Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash Flow Management, and Treasury.Serrala’s AI-powered finance automation suite is trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide to gain real-time insights and create operational excellence through high performance engineering and seamless integration.Serrala has been advancing the office of the CFO for over 40 years with solutions that accelerate growth, enhance decision-making, and achieve sustainable finance success.Find more at www.serrala.com About ConvistaConvista is a leading consulting firm for IT and business transformation. With deep industry knowledge and technical expertise, Convista empowers companies to design, implement, and optimize complex processes in finance, treasury, and SAP-based landscapes. Operating globally, Convista delivers value-driven solutions that combine strategy, technology, and trust. Learn more at www.convista.com.

