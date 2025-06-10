The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's AI Agents Global Market Projected To Soar To $38.52 Billion By 2029

It will grow to $38.52 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 61.4%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The AI agents market has witnessed an exponential growth recently and is further expected to grow from $5.68 billion in 2024 to $8.34 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 47.0%. Historic growth has been largely fueled by advancements in natural language processing NLP, increased investment in AI research by tech giants, growing adoption of virtual assistants in customer service, proliferation of smart devices and IoT platforms, and a widespread demand for automation across enterprise workflows.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The AI Agents Market Going Forward?

Furthermore, the projected size of AI agents market is expected to shoot up to $38.52 billion by 2029, marking an impressive CAGR of 61.4%. This anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to several underlying factors. The major ones include the integration of AI agents in enterprise software ecosystems, growing focus on autonomous decision-making capabilities, the rise of agent-based modeling in simulations and digital twins, the increasing demand for 24/7 intelligent customer support systems, and regulatory support for responsible AI development.

What’s Driving The AI Agents Market Growth?

One of the most promising drivers of AI agents market growth going forward is the escalating adoption of automation. Automation technology, which performs tasks with minimal human intervention thereby increasing efficiency and consistency, is expected to propel the growth of the AI agents market. Driven partly by cost efficiency, automating repetitive tasks allows businesses to curtail operational costs, improve resource allocation, and amp up productivity, resulting in better profit margins. AI agents, with their scalability, are aiding businesses in streamlining operations and reducing human errors. They are efficiently handling tasks such as customer support, data analysis, and decision-making, contributing towards operational efficiency.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The AI Agents Market?

In this dynamic market, several leading companies are steering the course, including Amazon Web Services AWS, Apple Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Meta Inc., International Business Machines Corporation IBM, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Baidu Inc., Hewlett-Packard HP, ServiceNow, Kore.ai, OpenAl Corporation, Cogito, Level AI, Rasa, and Avaamo.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The AI Agents Market?

One of the striking trends emerging in AI agents market includes these major companies focusing on developing open reasoning AI models. These developments are aimed at enhancing the capabilities of AI in reasoning tasks, problem-solving, and decision-making. For instance, in March 2025, Nvidia, a US-based tech hardware company, launched the Llama Nemotron family, a series of Nvidia's open reasoning AI models designed to enhance reasoning tasks, problem-solving, and decision-making capabilities. These models are expected to set a new benchmark in AI agent performance, particularly in critical industries such as healthcare, finance, and customer service.

How Is The AI Agents Market Segmented?

The AI agents market report discussed here covers specific segments and subsegments. The market is segmented as follows –

1 By Type: Ready-To-Deploy Agents and Build-Your-Own Agents

2 By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing NLP, Deep Learning, Computer Vision, and other Technologies

3 By Agent System: Single Agent Systems and Multi Agent Systems

4 By Application: Customer Service And Virtual Assistants, Robotics And Automation, Healthcare, Financial Services, Security And Surveillance, Marketing And Sales, Legal And Compliance, Other Applications

5 By End Users: Consumer, Enterprise, and Industrial

Subsegments include:

1 Ready-To-Deploy Agents: Customer Service Agents, Sales And Lead Generation Agents, Human Resource HR And Employee, Support Agents, Information Technology IT Helpdesk Agents, Healthcare Virtual Assistants, Retail And E-Commerce Agents, Finance And Banking Agents

2 Build-Your-Own Agents: Conversational AI Platforms, Multi-Agent Systems Development, Vertical-Specific Development Frameworks, Autonomous Decision Agents, Open-Source AI Agent Toolkits

What Are The Regional Insights In The AI Agents Market?

In terms of geography, North America emerged as the largest region in the AI agents market in 2024. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The study covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

