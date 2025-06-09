Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,587 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,332 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 95 Printer's Number 918

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 50

PRINTER'S NO. 918

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

95

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, BROOKS, STREET, FONTANA, COMITTA,

ROTHMAN, ROBINSON, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, KANE, HAYWOOD, BAKER,

J. WARD, STEFANO, SAVAL, YAW, MASTRIANO, FARRY AND DUSH,

JANUARY 22, 2025

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 9, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of September 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, No.699),

entitled "An act relating to the regulation of the practice

of pharmacy, including the sales, use and distribution of

drugs and devices at retail; and amending, revising,

consolidating and repealing certain laws relating thereto,"

further providing for definitions and for unlawful acts; AND

PROVIDING FOR PRICE DISCLOSURE.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2 of the act of September 27, 1961

(P.L.1700, No.699), known as the Pharmacy Act, is amended by

adding clauses to read:

Section 2. Definitions.--As used in this act:

* * *

(24) "EMS provider" means "emergency medical services

provider" or "EMS provider" as defined in 35 Pa.C.S. § 8103

(relating to definitions).

(25) "Dose package" means an individually sealed package

that contains naloxone or another comparable treatment regimen

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 95 Printer's Number 918

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more