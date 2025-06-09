Senate Resolution 125 Printer's Number 916
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - consisting of a united colonial fighting force representing the
13 colonies and additional troops from the three middle colonies
and creating America's first national institution; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania was a central focal point in our
nation's quest for freedom and formed in support of those
efforts the Pennsylvania Line in 1775, comprised of 13 regiments
and several independent companies; and
WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania Line included line troops, who
served without uniformity of service or term, rangers, who
served long term on the frontier and the Corps of Invalids, who
served after being disabled in battle; and
WHEREAS, On June 17, 1775, the Continental Army fought the
infamous Battle of Bunker Hill, an act of bravery that would
garner a spiritual victory for the outnumbered militia in the
agony of defeat, forever etching in our history the true grit of
American patriotism; and
WHEREAS, On June 19, 1775, the Continental Congress voted
unanimously to commission George Washington of Virginia to be
General and Commander in Chief, based upon his celebrated
military record and leadership by the following measure:
We, reposing special trust and confidence in your
patriotism, valor, conduct, and fidelity, do, by these
presents, constitute and appoint you to be General and
Commander in chief, of the army of the United Colonies,
and of all the forces now raised, or to be raised, by
them, and of all others who shall voluntarily offer their
service, and join the said Army for the Defence [sic] of
American liberty, and for repelling every hostile
invasion thereof: And you are hereby vested with full
power and authority to act as you shall think for the
20250SR0125PN0916 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.