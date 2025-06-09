Senate Resolution 125 Printer's Number 916

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - consisting of a united colonial fighting force representing the

13 colonies and additional troops from the three middle colonies

and creating America's first national institution; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania was a central focal point in our

nation's quest for freedom and formed in support of those

efforts the Pennsylvania Line in 1775, comprised of 13 regiments

and several independent companies; and

WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania Line included line troops, who

served without uniformity of service or term, rangers, who

served long term on the frontier and the Corps of Invalids, who

served after being disabled in battle; and

WHEREAS, On June 17, 1775, the Continental Army fought the

infamous Battle of Bunker Hill, an act of bravery that would

garner a spiritual victory for the outnumbered militia in the

agony of defeat, forever etching in our history the true grit of

American patriotism; and

WHEREAS, On June 19, 1775, the Continental Congress voted

unanimously to commission George Washington of Virginia to be

General and Commander in Chief, based upon his celebrated

military record and leadership by the following measure:

We, reposing special trust and confidence in your

patriotism, valor, conduct, and fidelity, do, by these

presents, constitute and appoint you to be General and

Commander in chief, of the army of the United Colonies,

and of all the forces now raised, or to be raised, by

them, and of all others who shall voluntarily offer their

service, and join the said Army for the Defence [sic] of

American liberty, and for repelling every hostile

invasion thereof: And you are hereby vested with full

power and authority to act as you shall think for the

