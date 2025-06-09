Senate Bill 748 Printer's Number 919
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - River or Bay no further upriver than the Delair Railroad Bridge
between Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Delair, New Jersey, or
from a place on the river Delaware no further upriver than the
Delair Railroad Bridge between Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and
Delair, New Jersey, to the Capes of the Delaware, in either
case, shall be computed as follows:
* * *
(b) The charges per unit shall be as follows:
(xi) Effective January 1, 2022............. $14.91 per unit
(xii) Effective January 1, 2023............ $15.66 per unit
(xiii) Effective January 1, 2024........... $16.44 per unit
(xiv) Effective January 1, 2025............ $17.26 per unit
(xv) Effective January 1, 2026 ............. $17.78 per unit
(xvi) Effective January 1, 2027 ............ $18.31 per unit
(xvii) Effective January 1, 2028 ........... $18.86 per unit
(c) There shall be a minimum charge of two hundred units and
a maximum unit charge as follows:
(xi) Effective January 1, 2022............. 1,550 units
(xii) Effective January 1, 2023............ 1,550 units
(xiii) Effective January 1, 2024........... 1,550 units
(xiv) Effective January 1, 2025............ 1,550 units
(xv) Effective January 1, 2026 ............. 1,600 units
(xvi) Effective January 1, 2027 ............ 1,600 units
(xvii) Effective January 1, 2028 ........... 1,600 units
Section 3.2. That every ship or vessel bound to the Delaware
breakwater for orders shall be obliged to receive a pilot,
provided she is spoken or a pilot offers his services, outside
of a straight line drawn from Cape Henlopen Light to Cape May
Light, and every ship or vessel bound to the breakwater for
orders shall pay pilotage fees as follows: A sum equal to half
