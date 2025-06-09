Senate Bill 835 Printer's Number 928
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
835
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, SANTARSIERO, BARTOLOTTA, GEBHARD,
BROWN, MASTRIANO AND STEFANO, JUNE 9, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 9, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in grounds and buildings, further
providing for display of United States flag and development
of patriotism.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 771(a) of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended to read:
Section 771. Display of United States Flag; Development of
Patriotism.--(a) The board of school directors in each district
shall, when they are not otherwise provided, purchase a United
States flag, flagstaff, and the necessary appliances therefor,
and shall display said flag upon or near each public school
building in clement weather, during school hours, and at such
other times as the board may determine. When the United States
flag is displayed in accordance with this section, the official
