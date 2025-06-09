Submit Release
Senate Bill 835 Printer's Number 928

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 928

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

835

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, SANTARSIERO, BARTOLOTTA, GEBHARD,

BROWN, MASTRIANO AND STEFANO, JUNE 9, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 9, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in grounds and buildings, further

providing for display of United States flag and development

of patriotism.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 771(a) of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended to read:

Section 771. Display of United States Flag; Development of

Patriotism.--(a) The board of school directors in each district

shall, when they are not otherwise provided, purchase a United

States flag, flagstaff, and the necessary appliances therefor,

and shall display said flag upon or near each public school

building in clement weather, during school hours, and at such

other times as the board may determine. When the United States

flag is displayed in accordance with this section, the official

