Senate Bill 836 Printer's Number 929

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - 28, 1945, at the United States Naval Personnel Separation

Center in Sampson, New York.

(14) After the war, John Potchak worked as an engineer

at the Johnsville Naval Air Development Center in Warminster,

Bucks County, was a lifetime member of the Warminster

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6493 in Warminster and was a

dedicated member of his church, Saint Cyril of Jerusalem

Catholic Church, in Jamison, Bucks County. He enjoyed hunting

and fishing in his free time.

(15) John Potchak passed away on May 12, 2010, and is

buried at Saint John Neumann Cemetery in Chalfont, Bucks

County.

(16) Michael Potchak was born October 15, 1920, in

Wilmore and attended Wilmore High School.

(17) He enlisted in the United States Navy on December

15, 1942, and served during World War II.

(18) Michael Potchak was assigned to the following

vessels and stations: USS Bataan and U.S. Naval Training

Center Bainbridge, Maryland.

(19) He received the following awards and recognitions:

Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with five stars; American

Campaign Medal; Good Conduct Medal; World War II Victory

Medal; Philippines Liberation Medal; and Imperium Neptuni

Regis.

(20) Michael Potchak was honorably discharged from the

United States Navy with the rank of Electrician's Mate First

Class on March 5, 1946, at the U.S. Naval Personnel

Separation Center in Bainbridge, Maryland.

(21) After the war, he worked for and retired from US

Steel in Johnstown, Cambria County, where he was an

20250SB0836PN0929 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30