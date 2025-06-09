Senate Bill 836 Printer's Number 929
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - 28, 1945, at the United States Naval Personnel Separation
Center in Sampson, New York.
(14) After the war, John Potchak worked as an engineer
at the Johnsville Naval Air Development Center in Warminster,
Bucks County, was a lifetime member of the Warminster
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6493 in Warminster and was a
dedicated member of his church, Saint Cyril of Jerusalem
Catholic Church, in Jamison, Bucks County. He enjoyed hunting
and fishing in his free time.
(15) John Potchak passed away on May 12, 2010, and is
buried at Saint John Neumann Cemetery in Chalfont, Bucks
County.
(16) Michael Potchak was born October 15, 1920, in
Wilmore and attended Wilmore High School.
(17) He enlisted in the United States Navy on December
15, 1942, and served during World War II.
(18) Michael Potchak was assigned to the following
vessels and stations: USS Bataan and U.S. Naval Training
Center Bainbridge, Maryland.
(19) He received the following awards and recognitions:
Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with five stars; American
Campaign Medal; Good Conduct Medal; World War II Victory
Medal; Philippines Liberation Medal; and Imperium Neptuni
Regis.
(20) Michael Potchak was honorably discharged from the
United States Navy with the rank of Electrician's Mate First
Class on March 5, 1946, at the U.S. Naval Personnel
Separation Center in Bainbridge, Maryland.
(21) After the war, he worked for and retired from US
Steel in Johnstown, Cambria County, where he was an
