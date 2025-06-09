Senate Bill 450 Printer's Number 930

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 930

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

450

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, MILLER, LANGERHOLC

AND STEFANO, JUNE 9, 2025

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

JUNE 9, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),

entitled "An act providing for the licensing of eligible

organizations to conduct games of chance, for the licensing

of persons to distribute games of chance, for the

registration of manufacturers of games of chance, and for

suspensions and revocations of licenses and permits;

requiring records; providing for local referendum by

electorate; and prescribing penalties," in preliminary

provisions, further providing for definitions; in games of

chance, providing for payment and further providing for prize

limits, for sales limited, for distributor licenses, for

registration of manufacturers and for regulations of

department; in club licensees, further providing for club

licensee and for distribution of proceeds; in enforcement,

further providing for revocation of licenses and for local

option and repealing provisions relating to advertising; in

tavern gaming, further providing for licenses, for

application, for approval, for prize limits, for distribution

of net revenue, for tavern games tax, for invoice, for

reports and for enforcement.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "games of chance," "passive

selection device" and "tavern games" in section 103 of the act

of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156), known as the Local

Option Small Games of Chance Act, are amended and the section is

