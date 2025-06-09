Senate Bill 450 Printer's Number 930
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 930
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
450
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, MILLER, LANGERHOLC
AND STEFANO, JUNE 9, 2025
REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,
JUNE 9, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),
entitled "An act providing for the licensing of eligible
organizations to conduct games of chance, for the licensing
of persons to distribute games of chance, for the
registration of manufacturers of games of chance, and for
suspensions and revocations of licenses and permits;
requiring records; providing for local referendum by
electorate; and prescribing penalties," in preliminary
provisions, further providing for definitions; in games of
chance, providing for payment and further providing for prize
limits, for sales limited, for distributor licenses, for
registration of manufacturers and for regulations of
department; in club licensees, further providing for club
licensee and for distribution of proceeds; in enforcement,
further providing for revocation of licenses and for local
option and repealing provisions relating to advertising; in
tavern gaming, further providing for licenses, for
application, for approval, for prize limits, for distribution
of net revenue, for tavern games tax, for invoice, for
reports and for enforcement.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "games of chance," "passive
selection device" and "tavern games" in section 103 of the act
of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156), known as the Local
Option Small Games of Chance Act, are amended and the section is
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.