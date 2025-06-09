Senate Bill 841 Printer's Number 926
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 926
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
841
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, PICOZZI, VOGEL, COSTA, FONTANA, SCHWANK,
COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE AND MALONE, JUNE 9, 2025
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JUNE 9, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), entitled "An
act relating to health care; prescribing the powers and
duties of the Department of Health; establishing and
providing the powers and duties of the State Health
Coordinating Council, health systems agencies and Health Care
Policy Board in the Department of Health, and State Health
Facility Hearing Board in the Department of Justice;
providing for certification of need of health care providers
and prescribing penalties," in licensing of health care
facilities, further providing for licensure.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 806(d.1)(3) of the act of July 19, 1979
(P.L.130, No.48), known as the Health Care Facilities Act, is
amended and subsections (d) and (d.1) are amended by adding
paragraphs to read:
Section 806. Licensure.
* * *
(d) Home health care agency regulations.--
* * *
(7) Individuals employed by a home health care agency or
a home care agency or registry providing home health aide
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.