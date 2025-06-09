Senate Bill 841 Printer's Number 926

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 926 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 841 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, PICOZZI, VOGEL, COSTA, FONTANA, SCHWANK, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE AND MALONE, JUNE 9, 2025 REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JUNE 9, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), entitled "An act relating to health care; prescribing the powers and duties of the Department of Health; establishing and providing the powers and duties of the State Health Coordinating Council, health systems agencies and Health Care Policy Board in the Department of Health, and State Health Facility Hearing Board in the Department of Justice; providing for certification of need of health care providers and prescribing penalties," in licensing of health care facilities, further providing for licensure. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 806(d.1)(3) of the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known as the Health Care Facilities Act, is amended and subsections (d) and (d.1) are amended by adding paragraphs to read: Section 806. Licensure. * * * (d) Home health care agency regulations.-- * * * (7) Individuals employed by a home health care agency or a home care agency or registry providing home health aide 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22

