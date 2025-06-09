Submit Release
Senate Bill 841 Printer's Number 926

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 926

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

841

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, PICOZZI, VOGEL, COSTA, FONTANA, SCHWANK,

COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE AND MALONE, JUNE 9, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JUNE 9, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), entitled "An

act relating to health care; prescribing the powers and

duties of the Department of Health; establishing and

providing the powers and duties of the State Health

Coordinating Council, health systems agencies and Health Care

Policy Board in the Department of Health, and State Health

Facility Hearing Board in the Department of Justice;

providing for certification of need of health care providers

and prescribing penalties," in licensing of health care

facilities, further providing for licensure.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 806(d.1)(3) of the act of July 19, 1979

(P.L.130, No.48), known as the Health Care Facilities Act, is

amended and subsections (d) and (d.1) are amended by adding

paragraphs to read:

Section 806. Licensure.

* * *

(d) Home health care agency regulations.--

* * *

(7) Individuals employed by a home health care agency or

a home care agency or registry providing home health aide

