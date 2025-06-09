Senate Bill 843 Printer's Number 921

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - may not knowingly perform or offer to perform on a minor,

administer or offer to administer to a minor, or prescribe or

offer to prescribe a minor or provide or offer to provide a

minor with a referral in this Commonwealth for, a medical

procedure if the performance or administration of the procedure

is for the purpose of:

(1) enabling the minor to identify with or live as a

purported identity inconsistent with the minor's sex; or

(2) treating purported discomfort or distress from a

discordance between the minor's sex and asserted identity.

(b) Construction.--

(1) Nothing in this section shall be construed to

restrict any of the following:

(i) A service provided to an individual born with a

congenital defect, precocious puberty, disease or

physical injury. For the purposes of this subparagraph,

the term "disease" does not include gender dysphoria,

gender identity disorder, gender incongruence or a mental

condition, disorder, disability or abnormality.

(ii) A medically necessary procedure, as determined

by a physician, undertaken to prevent death or impairment

of a major bodily function.

(iii) A medical procedure on a minor, the

performance or administration of which began prior to the

effective date of this section and concludes within 365

days after the effective date of this section if:

(A) the minor's treating physician certifies in

writing that, in the physician's good faith medical

judgment, based upon the facts known to the physician

at the time, ending the medical procedure would be

20250SB0843PN0921 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30