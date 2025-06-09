Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,338 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 750 Printer's Number 924

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 924

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

750

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, HUTCHINSON, ROTHMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL,

BOSCOLA, BAKER, CULVER, COSTA, STEFANO, J. WARD, DUSH, FARRY

AND MASTRIANO, JUNE 9, 2025

REFERRED TO FINANCE, JUNE 9, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in inheritance tax, further providing for the

rate of inheritance tax.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2116(a)(1.3) of the act of March 4, 1971

(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended

to read:

Section 2116. Inheritance Tax.--(a) * * *

(1.3) Inheritance tax upon the transfer of property passing

to or for the use of a sibling shall be at the rate [of twelve

per cent.] provided in the following schedule:

(i) Twelve per cent for the estate of a decedent dying

before July 1, 202 6.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 750 Printer's Number 924

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more