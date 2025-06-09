Senate Bill 845 Printer's Number 932
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 932
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
845
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COSTA, BARTOLOTTA, HAYWOOD, MILLER, SCHWANK,
MASTRIANO, VOGEL, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA, ARGALL, HUGHES,
FONTANA, KEARNEY, PISCIOTTANO, SAVAL, CAPPELLETTI, MALONE AND
L. WILLIAMS, JUNE 9, 2025
REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, JUNE 9, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 30 (Fish) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in preliminary provisions, providing for prevention
of electric shock, electrocution or injuries to users of
marinas and docks.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 30 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 5127. Prevention of electric shock, electrocution or injuries
to users of marinas and docks.
(a) Compliance.--All boat dock operators and marina
operators shall comply with the following requirements to aid in
preventing electric shock, electrocution or injury to the users
of the facilities and the surrounding areas of a boat dock or
marina:
(1) Any main overcurrent protective device, installed or
replaced on or after July 1, 2025, that feeds a marina shall
have ground-fault protection not exceeding 100 milliamperes.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
