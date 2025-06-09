Submit Release
Senate Bill 845 Printer's Number 932

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 932

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

845

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COSTA, BARTOLOTTA, HAYWOOD, MILLER, SCHWANK,

MASTRIANO, VOGEL, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA, ARGALL, HUGHES,

FONTANA, KEARNEY, PISCIOTTANO, SAVAL, CAPPELLETTI, MALONE AND

L. WILLIAMS, JUNE 9, 2025

REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, JUNE 9, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 30 (Fish) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in preliminary provisions, providing for prevention

of electric shock, electrocution or injuries to users of

marinas and docks.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 30 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 5127. Prevention of electric shock, electrocution or injuries

to users of marinas and docks.

(a) Compliance.--All boat dock operators and marina

operators shall comply with the following requirements to aid in

preventing electric shock, electrocution or injury to the users

of the facilities and the surrounding areas of a boat dock or

marina:

(1) Any main overcurrent protective device, installed or

replaced on or after July 1, 2025, that feeds a marina shall

have ground-fault protection not exceeding 100 milliamperes.

