ScreenXchange Announces Global Launch of SX Agent SAM - The First Vertical AI Voice Agent for Outbound Verifications

SX Agent Sam - The Industry's first vertical AI Voice Agent for Outbound Verifications.

Revolutionizing Education, Employment, and Reference Checks with Smart, Always-On AI

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScreenXchange, a technology-led background screening platform, today announced the global digital launch of SX Agent SAM (Screening Automation Mate) – a vertical AI voice agent purpose-built to automate outbound verifications across education, employment, and references.

At a time when background verification teams are under pressure to deliver faster and more reliable results, SX Agent SAM marks a major leap forward. It autonomously initiates and completes verifications via voice calls and emails, reducing turnaround time, eliminating manual errors, and dramatically lowering UTV (Unable to Verify) rates.

“SX Agent SAM is not just automating outbound verifications – it’s redefining the process,” said Raju Radhakrishnan, Head of BGV Operations at ScreenXchange. “By ensuring real-time availability, intelligent scheduling, and consistent follow-ups, SAM delivers accuracy, scale, and efficiency that were previously out of reach for most verification teams.”

Purpose-Built AI for Verification Precision

Unlike generic automation tools, SX Agent SAM is a vertical AI agent trained exclusively for outbound verifications. Leveraging ScreenXchange’s proprietary global database of educational institutions and employers, SAM is being optimized to tackle real-world verification challenges like scheduling complexity, compliance standards, and fraud detection.

Key highlights:

• Custom Logic: Configurable flows with client-specific questions and institution-level rules

• Always-On: 24x7 availability across time zones

• Lower Costs: Up to 66% savings for enterprise clients

• Audit-Ready: Access to transcripts, call recordings, and verifier metadata

Hosted on AWS and integrated via secure APIs, SAM supports verification operations in over 160 countries.

Smart Automation, Real Impact

From flagging fake credentials to escalating unresolved cases to human agents, SX Agent SAM will deliver a seamless, intelligent outbound verification experience. With future enhancements like sentiment analysis and rule-based discrepancy handling in development, SAM is built to adapt and scale with evolving verification needs.

Book a Demo

To see SX Agent SAM in action, contact: amy.james@screenxchange.com or click here, to view the demo on demand.

About ScreenXchange

ScreenXchange is a technology-led background screening platform built to simplify and scale global verification operations. With customizable workflows, intelligent automation tools, and a global partner network, ScreenXchange helps enterprises and BGV providers reduce verification failures, speed up hiring decisions, and ensure audit-ready compliance. Visit www.screenxchange.com for more.

Meet SX Agent Sam

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.