Neeyamo recognized as a Leader in NelsonHall's Payroll Services NEAT 2024

Neeyamo named Leader in NelsonHall's 2024 NEAT for payroll services, excelling in digital payroll, multi-country capabilities, automation, and compliance.

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NelsonHall, a leading global analyst firm, has recognized Neeyamo as a "Leader" in its 2024 NEAT vendor evaluation for payroll services. This prestigious accolade highlights Neeyamo's exceptional capabilities in digital payroll, multi-country payroll, and extended HR services.

The NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) is a comprehensive assessment that evaluates vendors providing payroll services. It enables organizations to assess vendor capabilities in various critical areas, such as integration capabilities, flexibility and scalability, reporting and analytics, and employee experience.

Neeyamo's recognition as a Leader demonstrates its ability to meet the evolving needs of organizations and deliver top-notch payroll solutions. The NEAT tool categorizes vendors into High Achievers, Leaders, Major Players, and Innovators based on criteria like comprehensive payroll capabilities, digital payroll capabilities, and multi-country capabilities. This year, 19 payroll providers were assessed on their payroll capabilities, and Neeyamo's outstanding performance earned it the coveted Leader status in all three evaluated capability areas.

This recognition further solidifies Neeyamo's position as a leading provider of payroll services, offering organizations a reliable and efficient solution to manage their payroll needs. With its expertise in digital payroll, multi-country payroll, and extended HR services, Neeyamo is well- equipped to support businesses of all sizes and complexities.

"NelsonHall's recognition of Neeyamo underscores our commitment to driving innovation in global payroll”, says Samuel Isaac, President at Neeyamo. "Neeyamo Payroll 3.0 is a transformative platform that leverages hyper-automation to enable seamless and autonomous payroll processing across diverse geographies. By eliminating manual errors and ensuring compliance with complex employment laws, we empower our clients to achieve operational excellence and scalability, aiding us to deliver exceptional value to our clients while handling complex payroll requirements globally and positioning us as a trusted partner for organizations worldwide."

Key Strengths of Neeyamo cited by NelsonHall include:

● Significant multi-country payroll capability, serving over 160 countries through a single payroll engine that processes payroll efficiently and compliantly across borders.

● Continued investments in payroll automation, enabling payroll processes to be completed in just a few clicks, minimizing manual intervention and errors.

● Rich service offerings extend beyond payroll, including HR services such as EOR (Employer of Record), background screening, time and attendance tracking, and expense management.

● Expertise in HCM integrations with leading platforms like SAP SuccessFactors and Workday, ensuring smooth integration and data flow.

● A compliance framework built into the platform, providing country-specific compliance management and reporting.

Liz Rennie, NelsonHall's HR Talent Transformation Research Director, said “Neeyamo’s placement as a Leader in all three payroll capability market segments recognizes its ability to offer a high-quality service supported by ongoing investments in technology innovation. Neeyamo 3.0 offers a consumer-grade experience that can manage gross-to-net payroll for ~115 countries in a single platform. Further, Neeyamo’s flexible partnership approach and its capability to deliver a wide range of ancillary HR services caters for buyers of all sizes and with varied requirements.”

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading technology-enabled global payroll and EOR solutions provider for multinational and micro-multinational corporations worldwide. With an extensive team of professionals serving clients across 160+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation HR & payroll products portfolio to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. Ignite your payroll revolution and get to know more at www.neeyamo.com or send us an email at irene.jones@neeyamo.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the US, UK, Continental Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s analysis is based on rigorous, primary research and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its insight.

