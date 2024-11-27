Neeyamo Recognized as a Star Performer in Everest Group's Multi-country Payroll Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

Everest Group’s MCP Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment

The accolade underscores Neeyamo's excellence in developing payroll solutions that meet rigorous global compliance standards.

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neeyamo, a global leader in technology-driven Global payroll and Employer of Record (EOR) solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a Star Performer in the 2024 Multi-country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment by Everest Group. This accolade highlights Neeyamo’s commitment to delivering best-in-class, globally compliant payroll solutions for multinational clients across the globe.

The Everest Group’s MCP Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment evaluates 28 leading MCP providers, positioning them as Leaders, Major Contenders, or Aspirants based on their market impact, vision, and capability. As the market experiences increasing regional consolidation, the 2024 report offers regional insights for EMEA and APAC, designed to support enterprises in making informed regional sourcing decisions.

Neeyamo’s designation as a Star Performer underscores its exceptional advancements in payroll technology, compliance, and client service, making it a preferred choice for businesses navigating the complexities of multi-country payroll.

“Neeyamo’s position as a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024, is reinforced by its significant investments in realizing its vision of low-touch payroll processing. This is exemplified through the Neeyamo 3.0 platform, which enhances user experience and reduces manual intervention in the payroll value chain, using cutting-edge technology elements such as AI and ML, as part of its offering.” says Priyanka Mitra, Vice President at Everest Group. “Additionally, Neeyamo’s focus on expanding its global on-ground presence, by opening its own offices and developing native G2N engines, positions it well for success in the MCP solutions market.”

"Neeyamo’s recognition as a Star Performer by Everest Group is a testament to our commitment not only to refining our technology and products but to redefining what global payroll can achieve," remarked Samuel Isaac, President, Strategy, and CMO of Neeyamo. "Neeyamo Payroll 3.0 is our answer to the complex needs of modern multinational organizations - offering hyper-automated, compliant payroll that adapts seamlessly to changing regulations. This accolade from Everest Group validates Neeyamo’s leadership in pioneering solutions that not only simplify payroll complexities but empower multinational organizations to focus on growth. We remain dedicated to setting new standards in payroll excellence, redefining global payroll for the industry.”

Neeyamo’s MCP offering is built on a rich platform that integrates advanced automation and a dedicated global AI-enabled compliance. This approach helps clients reduce operational costs, navigate complex compliance landscapes, and optimize payroll accuracy across multiple jurisdictions. With a client-focused model, Neeyamo serves businesses of all sizes, including micro-multinationals, providing agile and scalable payroll solutions that adapt to both local and global needs.

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading technology-enabled global payroll and EOR solutions provider for multinational and micro-multinational corporations worldwide. With an extensive team of professionals serving clients across 160+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation HR & payroll products portfolio to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. Ignite your payroll revolution and get to know more at www.neeyamo.com or send us an email at irene.jones@neeyamo.com.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

