THE BRAVE TABLE LIVE BRINGS SOULFUL BIOHACKING TO THE SKIES AT AURA SKYPOOL THIS FRIDAY
invited to rise above the noise, literally and figuratively - for a transformational morning at the AURA Skypool Lounge, where wellness meets science, soul, and skyline views.
The Brave Table LIVE: Morning Wellness Jam, hosted by international emotional health
advocate, TEDx speaker, 5x award-winning author Dr. Neeta Bhushan, promises a nurturing
and powerful two-hour experience grounded in nervous system healing, female-focused
biohacking, and meaningful connection.
Held indoors at the stunning AURA Skypool Lounge on the 50th floor of The Palm Tower, the
event is an exclusive opportunity to reset and reconnect in a calming, luxurious setting
above the city.
Guests will enjoy a wellness breakfast curated by AURA, a hot drink on arrival, and a taste of Health Nag’s signature matcha, the Dubai-born brand known for gut-friendly blends that
support energy and focus. Alongside the grounding rituals and skyline views, attendees will
receive a signed copy of Dr. Neeta’s bestselling book, That Sucked, Now What?
The morning also features a special Q&A with integrative health coach Joy Sommers, who
will dive into the latest insights on gut health and hormone balance, followed by a fireside
chat with Health Nag co-founders Natasha and Brad, exploring daily rituals to support
women’s wellness.
“This is more than a wellness event, it’s a moment to come back to yourself,” says Dr. Neeta
Bhushan. “Women are constantly pouring from empty cups. This morning is about giving
them the tools, the space and the sisterhood to refuel - physically, emotionally and
energetically.”
Whether you are feeling burnt out, curious about biohacking or simply craving a moment of
stillness with likeminded women, the Brave Table LIVE is your invitation to pause, reflect,
and rise.
Event Details:
Location: AURA Skypool Lounge (Indoor), The Palm Tower, 50th Floor, Palm Jumeirah
Date: Friday 13 June, 2025
Time: 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Tickets are AED 175 and can be booked at https://lu.ma/e0y9u90u. For more details, visit
www.neetabhushan.com or follow @thebravetable on Instagram.
PR Contact:
Gemma L’Appanna
Founder and CEO, L’Atelier Consulting
Email: gemma@latelierco.com
Phone: +971 555163914
About Dr. Neeta Bhushan
Dr. Neeta Bhushan is a TEDx speaker, 5x award-winning author, emotional health advocate,
and host of the top-rated podcast The Brave Table. A former cosmetic dentist turned serial
entrepreneur, she is the co-founder of the Highest Self Institute and founder of Chai Tonics,
a luxury Ayurvedic wellness brand supporting women’s nervous system health. With a
unique blend of psychology, leadership, and ancient wisdom, Neeta empowers women to
heal from burnout, build resilience, and lead with emotional clarity. Her best-selling book
That Sucked. Now What? has inspired thousands to rise from life’s setbacks and rewrite their stories with power and grace.
Gemma LAppanna
L'Atelier Public Relations
+ +971 55 516 3914
