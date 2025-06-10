THE BRAVE TABLE LIVE BRINGS SOULFUL BIOHACKING TO THE SKIES AT AURA SKYPOOL THIS FRIDAY

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Friday, June 13, women across the city areinvited to rise above the noise, literally and figuratively - for a transformational morning at the AURA Skypool Lounge, where wellness meets science, soul, and skyline views.The Brave Table LIVE: Morning Wellness Jam, hosted by international emotional healthadvocate, TEDx speaker, 5x award-winning author Dr. Neeta Bhushan, promises a nurturingand powerful two-hour experience grounded in nervous system healing, female-focusedbiohacking, and meaningful connection.Held indoors at the stunning AURA Skypool Lounge on the 50th floor of The Palm Tower, theevent is an exclusive opportunity to reset and reconnect in a calming, luxurious settingabove the city.Guests will enjoy a wellness breakfast curated by AURA, a hot drink on arrival, and a taste of Health Nag’s signature matcha, the Dubai-born brand known for gut-friendly blends thatsupport energy and focus. Alongside the grounding rituals and skyline views, attendees willreceive a signed copy of Dr. Neeta’s bestselling book, That Sucked, Now What?The morning also features a special Q&A with integrative health coach Joy Sommers, whowill dive into the latest insights on gut health and hormone balance, followed by a firesidechat with Health Nag co-founders Natasha and Brad, exploring daily rituals to supportwomen’s wellness.“This is more than a wellness event, it’s a moment to come back to yourself,” says Dr. NeetaBhushan. “Women are constantly pouring from empty cups. This morning is about givingthem the tools, the space and the sisterhood to refuel - physically, emotionally andenergetically.”Whether you are feeling burnt out, curious about biohacking or simply craving a moment ofstillness with likeminded women, the Brave Table LIVE is your invitation to pause, reflect,and rise.Event Details:Location: AURA Skypool Lounge (Indoor), The Palm Tower, 50th Floor, Palm JumeirahDate: Friday 13 June, 2025Time: 9:30 AM - 11:30 AMTickets are AED 175 and can be booked at https://lu.ma/e0y9u90u . For more details, visit www.neetabhushan.com or follow @thebravetable on Instagram.(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About Dr. Neeta BhushanDr. Neeta Bhushan is a TEDx speaker, 5x award-winning author, emotional health advocate,and host of the top-rated podcast The Brave Table. A former cosmetic dentist turned serialentrepreneur, she is the co-founder of the Highest Self Institute and founder of Chai Tonics,a luxury Ayurvedic wellness brand supporting women’s nervous system health. With aunique blend of psychology, leadership, and ancient wisdom, Neeta empowers women toheal from burnout, build resilience, and lead with emotional clarity. Her best-selling bookThat Sucked. Now What? has inspired thousands to rise from life’s setbacks and rewrite their stories with power and grace.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.