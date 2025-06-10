Artificial Intelligence AI In Art And Creativity Global Market Tops $5.77 Billion By 2025

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Art and Creativity Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence AI continues to revolutionize diverse fields, and art and creativity are no exception. The AI in art and creativity market is experiencing exponential growth. Rising from $4.61 billion in 2024, it's set to grow to $5.77 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 25.3%. The historic growth can be credited to rising demand for personalized content, increasing adoption of AI-powered design tools, expansive use of generative AI in media & entertainment, expanding availability of open-source AI models, and surging investments in creative AI startups.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The AI In Art And Creativity Market Going Forward?

Looking ahead, the artificial intelligence AI in art and creativity market is poised for more exponential growth. It's projected to reach $14.11 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 25.0%. Factors contributing to the forecast growth include a rising interest in AI-generated NFTs, increasing integration of AI in creative education, broadening commercial use of AI in advertising and branding, accelerating demand for real-time, and escalating volume of data generation. Advancements in generative AI models, AI-creative software integration, technology-driven personalized art experiences, advancements in natural language processing NLP, and integration of AI in music composition and sound design are among the significant trends projected to influence the forecast period.

What's Driving The AI In Art And Creativity Market Growth?

The spike in interest for AI-driven art and creative applications propels the market further. AI-driven art and creative applications utilize artificial intelligence technologies to enhance or assist in creating artistic works across multiple media forms, such as visual art, music, and literature. The growing fascination with these applications stems from their ability to render artistic creation more accessible, enable innovative and unique creative possibilities, and attract tech-savvy audiences. For instance, by 2026, generative AI tools are expected to create an average of 61% of social media content for Australian companies, an increase from the current 49%, according to a Capterra Inc. forecast in August 2024.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The AI In Art And Creativity Market?

Let's talk AI in art and creativity market key industry players. They include Apple Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Sony Group Corporation, Aiva Technologies SARL, NVIDIA Corporation, Adobe Inc., Autodesk Inc., Canva Pty Ltd., Shutterstock Inc., OpenAI L.P., Synthesia Ltd., Runway AI Inc., Prisma Labs Inc., Artbreeder Inc., Colossyan Ltd., Jukedeck Ltd., and Amper Music Inc. These companies navigate the AI in art and creativity market, influencing its growth and direction.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The AI In Art And Creativity Market?

In the rapidly progressing AI in art and creativity market, emerging trends play a crucial role. A trend to watch is major companies focusing on developing AI-powered creative platforms. These platforms leverage AI, streamlining workflows, generating content, and fostering efficient, collaborative work. For instance, in March 2025, US-based Flora AI launched Infinite Canvas. This AI-powered platform offers creative professionals a visual-first, modular workspace for generating and manipulating text, images, and videos.

How Is The AI In Art And Creativity Market Segmented?

Diving into market segmentation, the AI in art and creativity market is divided by type, deployment, application, and end-user. In type, it includes Generative AI Tools, AI-Powered Design Software, AI-Driven Music Composition Tools, AI-Based Animation And Video Editing Software, and AI-Enhanced Visual Art Creation Tools. In terms of deployment, the market splits into Cloud-Based and On-Premise. Under applications, it covers Visual Arts, Music And Sound Design, Film And Animation, Digital Media And Advertising, Literature And Creative Writing, and Fashion And Design. End-users span across Entertainment And Media, Education And Training, Healthcare And Therapy, Marketing And Advertising, Gaming And Virtual Reality, and Fashion And Apparel.

What Are The Regional Insights In The AI In Art And Creativity Market?

The largest region for AI in art and creativity market in 2024 was North America. However, the market spans across several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

