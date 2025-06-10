Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Data Quality Market To Reach $3.65 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 25.2%

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Data Quality Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence AI in data quality market size has grown exponentially in recent years, from $1.19 billion in 2024 to an expected $1.49 billion in 2025. This reflects a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 25.4%.

What Has Driven This Considerable Growth In The Historic Period Of AI In Data Quality Market?

The growth in the historic period can be attributed to a data explosion across enterprises, rising demand for business intelligence, adoption of cloud-based data tools, early investments in artificial intelligence AI technologies, and increasing data compliance requirements. These combined factors have significantly propelled the market forward, transforming the way businesses manage and utilize their data. Looking forward, the AI in data quality market size is projected to experience exponential growth in the next few years, rising to a sizable $3.65 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 25.2%.

What’s Driving The AI In Data Quality Market Growth?

Cloud computing adoption refers to the shift from traditional on-premises IT infrastructure to cloud-based platforms, offering scalable, cost-efficient, and remotely accessible computing resources. Cloud adoption is largely driven by digital transformation initiatives across industries and the need for flexible and agile data management. Artificial intelligence AI enhances the quality of data in cloud environments by automating data profiling, cleansing, and validation, thus ensuring data accuracy and integrity for real-time decision-making. In December 2023, according to Eurostat, 45.2% of EU enterprises used cloud computing, up 4.2 points from 2021, primarily for email, file storage, and office tools. This rise in cloud computing adoption is expanding the scope of the AI in the data quality market.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The AI In Data Quality Market?

Major companies operating in the AI in data quality market are Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Accenture plc, International Business Machines Corporation IBM, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., Experian plc., Collibra, Dataiku, Sas Institute Inc., Teradata, Informatica Inc., Snowflake Inc., Alteryx Inc., QlikTech International AB, Precisely Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Databricks Inc., Ataccama Corporation.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The AI In Data Quality Market?

The expected growth can be attributed to growth in real-time data processing needs, integration with cloud-native platforms, increased demand for automated data quality tools, expanding use of artificial intelligence AI in data governance, and rising importance of predictive analytics. Trends to watch in the forecast period include the adoption of generative artificial intelligence AI for data synthesis, shift toward self-service data quality platforms, use of artificial intelligence AI in master data management, convergence of artificial intelligence AI and data fabric architecture, and focus on explainable artificial intelligence AI in data quality.

How Is The AI In Data Quality Market Segmented?

The AI in data quality market segmentation is detailed as follows: by component, deployment mode, organization size, and industry vertical. Software, services; cloud-based, on-premise; small and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises; banking, financial services, and insurance BFSI, information technology IT and telecommunications, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, government and public sector, other industry verticals.

Where Does The AI In Data Quality Market Stand In Terms Of Regional Insights, And Who Are The Geographical Leaders?

North America was the largest region in the AI in data quality market in 2024. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

