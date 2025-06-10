Stoneroos brings NPO Start to Titan OS

Stoneroos - Titan OS partnership announcement.

This collaboration expands the lineup of Dutch apps available on Titan OS

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stoneroos, part of NEP The Netherlands, now also develops apps for the Titan OS ecosystem. The launch of the NPO Start app from the Dutch Public Broadcaster is a first result of the collaboration between Stoneroos and Titan OS, the European company that has developed an independent operating system for connected TV.



Titan OS currently powers millions of Philips Smart TVs across Europe, reaching more than 5 million active users. It will soon be available for JVC and other brands.



"We are excited about Stoneroos focusing on Titan OS. They have an extensive track record in creating high-quality apps for TV and delivering excellent video user experiences" said Rick Fens, SVP Business Development at Titan OS.



Robbert van Elswijk, Director of Stoneroos, added, "Stoneroos helps its customers maximize their reach. Titan OS is one of the most promising TV operating systems in Europe. With their truly independent approach and growing market share, it's an ideal platform for customers to help maximize their reach."



About Stoneroos

Stoneroos - part of NEP The Netherlands - is a digital agency specializing in creating excellent video user experiences across all platforms, with a particular focus on Smart TV applications. With comprehensive front-end services, Stoneroos offers a full-service approach through its in-house design and development team, delivering the complete package from initial UI/UX design to final products. The company's expertise spans all major platforms, including set-top boxes, existing Smart TV systems such as Tizen and WebOS, and emerging platforms like Titan OS and VidaaOS. www.stoneroos.com

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.