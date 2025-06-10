Althera Laboratories Expands into Heart Failure, Unveils Advanced Triple-Combination Therapies for Global Licensing

Logo Althera

Pioneering Triple-Combination Therapies for Heart Failure Now Available for Global Licensing

Our entry into heart failure with these triple-combination therapies represents a significant evolution for Althera” — Dr. Patrick Aubonnet

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Althera Laboratories , a pharmaceutical company leveraging its deep expertise in cardiovascular and metabolic diseases to develop innovative treatments, today announced a significant strategic expansion into the Heart Failure therapeutic area. This move is marked by the introduction of two pioneering triple-combination therapies in its development pipeline: Dapagliflozin/Sacubitril/Valsartan and Empagliflozin/Sacubitril/Valsartan. Both candidates are being offered for global licensing partnerships.This strategic expansion builds upon Althera Laboratories’ knowledge in the cardiovascular and metabolic fields and its proven experience in developing innovative fixed-dose combinations, including other therapies based on dapagliflozin and empagliflozin. The addition of these advanced heart failure candidates is a natural fit within Althera’s specialized cardiovascular focus, aiming to deliver superior treatment options to patients worldwide.The new pipeline candidates are:• Dapagliflozin/Sacubitril/Valsartan triple-combination therapy with dossier readiness anticipated in near term to to licensing partners.• Empagliflozin/Sacubitril/Valsartan: A triple-combination therapy also anticipated for dossier readiness in the near term to licensing partners."Our entry into the heart failure arena with these advanced triple-combination therapies represents a significant evolution for Althera Laboratories and a direct reflection of our commitment to improving access to affordable and superior cardiovascular and metabolic combination therapies," said [Dr. Patrick Aubonnet, VP Medical and Clinical Affairs at Althera Laboratories. "Heart failure is a complex condition where patients can significantly benefit from comprehensive treatment strategies. By combining three guideline-directed mechanisms of action into a single tablet, we aim to simplify treatment regimens, enhance patient adherence, and ultimately offer a superior therapeutic option. "The global burden of heart failure continues to grow, with treatment guidelines increasingly recommending the combined use of therapies like SGLT2 inhibitors (dapagliflozin, empagliflozin) and Angiotensin Receptor-Neprilysin Inhibitors (ARNI; sacubitril/valsartan) to improve outcomes. Althera’s triple-combination products are designed to meet this evolving standard of care, offering a convenient and effective option for managing heart failure.Althera Laboratories’ is committed to collaborating with pharmaceutical companies globally to ensure broad access to these innovative heart failure treatments upon successful development and regulatory approvals.About Althera Laboratories’: Althera Pharma is a dynamic pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of value-added medicines, particularly in the cardiovascular and metabolic space. With a strong emphasis on innovative fixed-dose combinations, Althera aims to provide effective, convenient, and accessible treatment options that improve patient outcomes. The company leverages its scientific expertise and strategic partnerships to bring advanced therapies to markets globally.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.