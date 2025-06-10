EXANTE and Teiko Host Exclusive Event on Real-World AI for Portfolio Performance

Exclusive EXANTE-Teiko Event

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While most firms are still talking about AI, Teiko Asset Management is already using it to beat the market — and on 20 June, investors in Dubai will get an inside look at how.In partnership with Teiko, global fintech EXANTE is hosting an exclusive, invitation-only event:“AI in Action: Enhancing Portfolio Returns”20 June 2025 | Capital Club DubaiDesigned for senior investment professionals, this closed-door breakfast will feature a real-time demo of Teiko’s live AI trading system, offering a rare look under the hood of a strategy that’s delivering alpha in today’s markets.Manel Nogueron, Teiko’s Founder and CIO, will walk attendees through the firm’s journey from AI model development and backtesting to full deployment — concluding with a live performance demonstration of the system in action.Host of the session, Ashraf Bajsair, EXANTE’s Head of Regional Sales (Middle East), remarked: “This isn’t a hypothetical or a pitch deck — it’s a working, market-tested AI strategy that’s delivering results now. We’re offering access to something most investors only hear about second-hand.”The agenda also includes a geo-economic briefing by Dr. Renée Friedman, EXANTE’s Head of Research, examining the macro and regional forces reshaping investment strategy across the Middle East and beyond.Tailored for asset managers, family offices, and institutional investors, this event provides not only insight but access — to cutting-edge tools, peer expertise, and the future of intelligent portfolio management.For further information and registration to this exclusive event, subject to limited availability, please visit: https://events.exante.eu/capital-club About EXANTEEXANTE is a global prime broker providing multi-asset trading and investment solutions to professional investors, institutions, and financial firms worldwide. With a focus on innovation and access to 50+ global financial markets, EXANTE is at the forefront of delivering advanced trading technology and market insights. The brand operates in Dubai from EXT Ltd, a European-based investment firm based in Cyprus and regulated by the Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission (CySEC).For more information about EXANTE and its services, please visit exante.eu or visit our new office at EXT Ltd (DIFC Representative Office), Unit GV-00-10-07-BC-08, Level 7, Gate Village Building 10, Dubai International Financial Centre, United Arab Emirates.

