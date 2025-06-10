IMPACT Pump Solutions Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Quality and Customers

The company’s Canadian facility earns ISO 9001 certification, meeting rigorous global standards.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMPACT Pump Solutions (A Westpower Group company) is proud to announce that its Calgary manufacturing facility has officially achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing pursuit of quality, consistency, and operational excellence in oilfield pump and parts manufacturing.

This internationally recognized certification confirms that IMPACT’s quality management system (QMS) meets rigorous global standards across process control, product consistency, and continuous improvement.

“ISO 9001 certification is more than a badge. It’s a reflection of how we build, think, and operate every day,” said Dave Goddard, President of IMPACT Pump Solutions. “It gives our customers even greater confidence in the durability, reliability, and performance of our pumps in the field.”

Quality-Driven Manufacturing for Demanding Applications

IMPACT designs and manufactures the Silverback centrifugal pumps and blenders – including the rugged blender discharge pump, suction pump, and 5x6 pressurizer pump – MABRE centrifugal process pumps, and IMPACT expendables and pump components.

IMPACT implemented ISO 9001:2015 at its Calgary manufacturing facility to establish structured processes and train personnel to deliver high-performance products with consistency and confidence. With this certification, the company commits to ongoing quality audits, internal reviews, and continuous process improvements – ensuring every pump and component meets the highest standards of performance and reliability.

“This certification gives IMPACT Pump Solutions greater confidence that our design and manufacturing processes are sustained, effective, and continuously improving,” Goddard added. “It reflects our commitment to building quality into every product we deliver.”

