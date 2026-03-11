Forthright Properties Announces the Expansion of The Edge With a New Building Opening This March

Forthright Properties provides a new building at The Edge in Winnipeg this March, offering value-added homes with modern amenities for clients and residents.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forthright Properties, a leading professionally managed, family-owned property company established in 2011, is set to open a brand new building at The Edge, located at 94 Festival Drive, Winnipeg, this March. The expansion adds to the company's growing portfolio of residential properties, serving families and individuals in Winnipeg and within a 60-kilometre radius.

Families and individuals approved on or before March 31, 2026 — or while suites remain available — are eligible for a move-in incentive that includes 100% off the first month's rent. Restrictions apply.

A Growing Portfolio Rooted in Manitoba

Forthright Properties manages over 1,500 rental apartments across 23 property locations throughout Manitoba, housing more than 4,000 residents. Headquartered in Navin, Manitoba, the company has built its reputation on delivering modern, functional, and clean living environments to residents across the region since its founding.

The new building at The Edge reflects the company's commitment to fresh, well-designed residential spaces. Suite features at The Edge include:

• Modern, bright, open-concept layouts

• Large kitchen island with built-in dual sink and dishwasher

• Full-size stainless steel kitchen appliances

• Large closets, with select suites offering spacious walk-in closets

• In-suite laundry and spacious balconies

• Air conditioning and HRV system that brings in fresh air and saves you money by recovering heat from outgoing air

• Above-ground and EV parking available

Each suite is designed to support everyday comfort, combining functional design with modern finishes to meet the practical needs of residents.

Seamless Leasing for Residents

Forthright Properties provides clients with online tools to compare suites, submit inquiries, and apply — making the leasing process straightforward from start to finish. The company's team includes resident relations managers, leasing professionals, maintenance personnel, and customer support staff, all available with 24-hour help service.

Residents have consistently noted the responsiveness and professionalism of the Forthright Properties team. Katie C., a resident, shared:

"No issues with renting from Forthright Properties. Move in was fast and easy. They were able to reassign our lease for the time period we needed. Upon move out it was nice that Forthright Properties takes the time to check everything is in good condition, they expect tenants to leave the home in good condition. As anyone moving in would expect to have a move in ready home! Forthright Properties also had our damage deposit return ready for us in just over a week! Very efficient."

David T., a resident at 2096 De Vries, added:

"I don't usually do reviews for anything but the people at my apartment are very friendly and professional. They are a standout rental agency that cares about quality. I rent at 2096 De Vries under Forthright management, first floor. They've been so nice and went out of their way to accommodate my requests and concerns. It's a good community, and people in my building are friendly and joke around too. They are always shoveling when it snows and this place is super clean all year. My lease with has been very smooth. It's relaxing, coming from work and never having to deal with apartment problems."

Nicholas L., a four-year resident in Winnipeg, noted:

"I've spent 4 years in Winnipeg after moving into the city and this is by far The Best apartment company. They always professionally respond within hours. I never had one appliance nor toilet break. No leaks either. No pests and no bugs. New washers and dryers. Hallways are regularly cleaned and snow is cleared. Good working lights in all the rooms. This place looks newly built and open concept living room (it's a big living room) is a breath of fresh air. I have not gone one day without seeing a Forthright staff working on site. I have good tenants in my building. The apartment is in a nice neighbourhood. I go on walks at any hour of the day even midnight."

Spokesperson Comment

Ms. Claudia Humaire, Marketing Manager at Forthright Properties, commented on the new building opening:

"The Edge at 94 Festival Drive represents the kind of home experience Forthright Properties has been committed to delivering since 2011 — clean, modern, and designed around the everyday lives of the people who live there. The company looks forward to welcoming new residents to this building in March."

Families and individuals interested in suites at The Edge or other Forthright Properties locations are encouraged to explore real-time availability and apply online. For inquiries, contact Forthright Properties at +1 (204) 222-8582, visit the website at https://www.forthrightproperties.ca/, or read more on the company blog.

About Forthright Properties

Forthright Properties, established in 2011 and headquartered in Navin, Manitoba, is a family-owned, professionally managed company dedicated to providing modern housing. With a rapidly growing portfolio of properties, Forthright is committed to delivering fresh, innovative, and functional design in all of its suites. The company serves residents in Winnipeg and within a 60 km radius, ensuring everyone has a clean, attractive, and safe place to call home.

Contact

7 Green Acres Lane

Navin, MB, R5T 0H2

Canda

Phone: 204-222-8582

https://maps.app.goo.gl/qd4xPUtHHJFFTCrK8

Note to Editors

• Forthright Properties was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Navin, Manitoba with a satellite office in Headingley

• The company serves residents in Winnipeg and within a 60 km radius, including small cities and towns.

• Forthright Properties' portfolio has grown rapidly over the years, showcasing their expertise in property management and development.

• The company's team consists of property managers, leasing coordinators, and maintenance staff.

• For media inquiries, please contact Mrs. Claudia Humaire, Manager, Marketing & Leasing at Forthright Properties.

