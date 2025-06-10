Barrister appointed to the Magistrate’s Court

Release date: 10/06/25

A widely respected barrister who recently finished a three-month term as a Deputy Coroner has been permanently appointed to the Magistrates Court.

Sally Giles has been appointed to the Court to fill the vacancy left by the imminent retirement of Magistrate Simon Smart.

Ms Giles is currently working in private practice as a barrister at Barry Jennings Chambers.

Over the course of more than 15 years in the profession, Ms Giles has worked as solicitor and trial counsel with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, as well as prosecutor for the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator.

More recently, she has also worked as Special Counsel to both the Coroner and Deputy State Coroner in numerous large, high-profile inquests.

She is due to begin with the Magistrates Court on July 21.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

As a prosecutor, a barrister, Coroner and counsel assisting, Sally Giles has proven herself time and time again to be a highly capable member of the legal profession.

I have every confidence her expertise and experience will greatly complement the magistracy.

I would also like to thank outgoing Magistrate Simon Smart, whose contribution to the courts over nearly two decades has been greatly appreciated.