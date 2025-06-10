Driving School of North Texas Shifts Gears: Allen Location Moves to a State-of-the-Art Facility

Searching for driving school near me? Think Driving School of North Texas New Allen Driving School Front Entrance Allen Driving School

Driving School of North Texas (DSNT) is excited to announce the grand opening of its new, modern Allen location at 202 W. Main Street, #100, Allen, TX 75013.

We’re thrilled to open our new Allen office and continue our mission to teach safe driving in a welcoming, modern space,” — Stephen Hilz, OWNER

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving School of North Texas (DSNT), a trusted leader in driver education, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new, modern Allen location at 202 W. Main Street, #100, Allen, TX 75013. This move brings students and families a bigger, better, and more advanced learning environment right in the heart of Old Town Allen . The new facility officially opens its doors this week and is ready to welcome new and returning students from Allen, Plano, Fairview, Lucas, and McKinney.A New Chapter for Driver Education in AllenFor over 20 years, Driving School of North Texas has helped thousands of teens and adults become safe, confident drivers. The new Allen office is part of the city’s Downtown Revitalization, offering a fresh, high-tech space designed to make learning to drive easier and more fun. The updated location features a dedicated parallel parking station, the latest classroom technology, and a friendly team of expert instructors. DSNT’s new home is just steps away from Allen’s historic downtown, making it easy for families across the area to reach.About Driving School of North TexasDriving School of North Texas is known for its commitment to teaching safe driving skills in a positive and supportive environment. With locations across North Texas, DSNT offers a variety of programs, including teen driver education, adult driving lessons, defensive driving, and road test services. The school’s experienced instructors use proven teaching methods and the latest technology to help students of all ages feel comfortable and confident behind the wheel. DSNT is also approved by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), ensuring high standards and quality instruction.DSNT stands out because of its focus on safety, respect, and real-world driving experience. The school offers flexible class schedules, online registration, and personalized instruction. Whether you’re a first-time driver or need a refresher, DSNT’s team is dedicated to helping every student succeed.What’s New at the Allen Location· Prime Location: The new office is located in Old Town Allen, supporting the city’s Downtown Revitalization project.· On-Premise Parallel Parking Station: Students can practice one of the toughest driving skills right at the school.· Modern Learning Environment: The classrooms are bigger, brighter, and filled with the latest learning tools.· Advanced Technology: New computers, digital displays, and online resources help make learning interactive and fun.· Easy Access: The new location is easy to reach for families in Allen, Plano, Fairview, Lucas, and McKinney.A Word from the Owner“We’re thrilled to open our new Allen office and continue our mission to teach safe driving in a welcoming, modern space,” said Stephen Hilz, owner of Driving School of North Texas. “Our new facility lets us serve more students with the best tools and technology. We’re proud to be part of Allen’s growing downtown and look forward to helping even more people become safe, skilled drivers.”Get in TouchJournalists and community members are invited to visit the new Allen location, learn more about DSNT’s programs, or arrange an interview with Stephen Hilz. For more information, please contact the school directly.Contact InformationDriving School of North Texas202 W. Main Street, #100Allen, TX 75013Phone: 214-383-9795Email: info@drivingschoolofnorthtexas.comWebsite: www.drivingschoolofnorthtexas.com About Driving School of North TexasDriving School of North Texas is a family-owned driving school serving North Texas communities for over two decades. With a focus on safety, respect, and real-world experience, DSNT offers driver education programs for teens and adults, defensive driving, and road tests. DSNT is proud to help students become safe, responsible drivers for life.----------------------For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact us at (214) 504-9292 or info@drivingschoolofnorthtexas.com.

