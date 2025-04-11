Indoor Golf Design Featured in Phoenix Home & Garden Magazine

Pro Indoor Golf Simulator Installer Multi-sport Indoor Golf Simulator Installation Curved Indoor Golf Simulator Screen

Indoor Golf Design, featured in Phoenix Home & Garden, excels in luxury custom simulators for golf & multi-sport, blending high-end tech with bespoke design.

At Indoor Golf Design, we’re your partner in curating bespoke entertainment rooms.” — Brad Lefebvre, Founder and CEO of Indoor Golf Design

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indoor Golf Design (IGD), a premier leader in custom indoor golf and multi-sport simulator installations, is proud to announce its recent feature in Phoenix Home & Garden magazine. The article celebrates IGD’s innovative approach to creating bespoke entertainment spaces, highlighting the company’s dedication to luxury, precision, and cutting-edge technology.Founded by Brad and Beverly Lefebvre, Indoor Golf Design has spent over two decades redefining the possibilities of indoor entertainment. Combining Brad’s expertise in custom design-build projects with Beverly’s marketing and sales acumen, the duo has positioned IGD as a global curator of high-end entertainment spaces. From private residences to corporate offices, their work transforms ordinary spaces into extraordinary experiences.A VISION FOR LUXURY ENTERTAINMENTThe Phoenix Home & Garden article describes IGD as a “sports aficionado’s dream come true,” offering an array of immersive options that go far beyond traditional golf simulators . Clients can choose from multi-sport systems, shooting simulators, racing setups, and even table games. These customizable solutions cater to individuals with refined tastes and are designed to make a bold statement in any setting—whether it’s a game room, home theater, garage, or backyard.“At Indoor Golf Design, we’re your partner in curating bespoke entertainment rooms.” — Brad LefebvreINDUSTRY-LEADING TECHNOLOGYIndoor Golf Design specializes in integrating state-of-the-art simulator technology from top manufacturers such as Trackman, Flightscope, Foresight Sports, Uneekor, and Trugolf. These systems provide unparalleled accuracy and realism for golf enthusiasts while also offering versatile multi-sport capabilities. IGD’s expert team ensures seamless installation and customization tailored to each client’s unique vision and space requirements.Whether it’s a professional-grade golf simulator for practice or an all-in-one entertainment hub for family fun, IGD delivers solutions that exceed expectations. Their process includes detailed consultations, 3D room renderings, precise space planning, and professional installation by their skilled team of designers and PGA professionals.A GLOBAL FOOTPRINT WITH LOCAL ROOTSAlthough based in Chandler, Arizona, IGD serves clients across the globe—from Scottsdale and Paradise Valley to Canada and Europe. Their clientele includes Hollywood celebrities, professional athletes, C-suite executives, architects, builders, and designers who seek unparalleled quality and sophistication in their entertainment spaces.This international reach is supported by IGD’s commitment to excellence at every stage of the process. By collaborating with architects and interior designers during new builds or remodels, the company ensures each project is perfectly integrated into its surroundings while maintaining the highest standards of luxury and functionality.A SHOWROOM LIKE NO OTHERFor those interested in exploring the possibilities of indoor golf simulation firsthand, IGD offers a luxurious showroom in Chandler that is available by appointment only. The showroom showcases the latest innovations in simulator technology and provides a glimpse into the immersive experiences IGD can create for its clients. Visitors can expect personalized consultations with experts who are dedicated to bringing their vision to life.WHY CHOOSE INDOOR GOLF DESIGN?Indoor Golf Design stands apart from competitors thanks to its:- Unmatched Expertise: Over 20 years of experience in custom design and installation of virtual golf simulators.- Comprehensive Process: A streamlined approach that integrates design, manufacturing, and installation into one cohesive experience.- Tailored Solutions: Customization options for any space—be it a garage conversion or a dual-use home theater—and collaboration with architects and builders for seamless integration.- Cutting-Edge Technology: Access to industry-leading simulator systems paired with swing analysis tools for game improvement.- Luxury Focus: A commitment to delivering high-end results that cater to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and discerning clients worldwide.A BRIGHT FUTURE FOR INDOOR ENTERTAINMENTAs demand for immersive home entertainment continues to grow, Indoor Golf Design remains at the forefront of innovation in the industry. By combining advanced technology with unparalleled craftsmanship and customer service, IGD is redefining what it means to bring luxury sports experiences into the home or office.ABOUT INDOOR GOLF DESIGNIndoor Golf Design specializes in creating custom indoor golf simulators and multi-sport entertainment rooms tailored to each client’s unique needs. With over two decades of experience serving high-profile clients worldwide, IGD is committed to delivering exceptional results that elevate any space into a luxury retreat for sports enthusiasts.

Professional Golf Simulator Installation Company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.