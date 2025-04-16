Driving School of North Texas Expands Metro Area Locations To Meet Demand

For Driving Schools - think Driving School of North Texas Driving School in Allen Driving School Classroom

Driving School of North Texas opens a new Allen facility and expands McKinney services to meet demand for quality driver education across the metro area.

We are thrilled to open our doors at this new facility in Allen with anticipation opening date of May 19th, 2025” — Stephen Hilz, Owner of Driving School of North Texas

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving School of North Texas is proud to announce its relocation to a brand-new facility at 202 W. Main St, Allen, Texas, 75013. This move marks an exciting milestone in the school’s mission to provide top-notch driving education to the growing Allen community and surrounding areas.The new location is designed to offer an enhanced learning environment for students of all ages. With state-of-the-art classrooms, convenient access, and a welcoming atmosphere, Driving School of North Texas is committed to equipping teens and adults with the skills they need to become safe and confident drivers.“We are thrilled to open our doors at this new facility in Allen with anticipation opening date of May 19th, 2025,” said Stephen Hilz, Owner of Driving School of North Texas. “This move reflects our dedication to improving road safety and providing the best driver education experience possible for our students. We look forward to continuing our mission of serving the community with excellence.”A FACILITY BUILT FOR SUCCESSThe new Allen location features modern amenities tailored to enhance the learning experience for every student:- Advanced classrooms equipped with the latest technology for interactive lessons.- Convenient access for students and families in Allen and nearby cities.- A welcoming environment designed to foster confidence and skill-building behind the wheel. Road Test Services with onsite Parallel Parking practice stationsDriving School of North Texas invites current and prospective students to visit the new facility and explore its comprehensive range of driving courses. From beginner lessons for teens to refresher courses for adults, the school offers something for everyone looking to improve their driving skills.EXPANDING DRIVING SCHOOL SERVICES ACROSS NORTH TEXASIn addition to its new Allen location, Driving School of North Texas is excited to share several major updates for Q1:ROAD TEST SERVICES NOW AVAILABLE IN MCKINNEYDriving School of North Texas has expanded its Road Test Services to a new facility in McKinney, Texas, located at 4900 Eldorado Pkwy #132, McKinney, TX 75070. This addition provides convenient access to DPS-authorized road tests for both teens and adults in McKinney and surrounding areas.“Our goal is to make driver education as accessible as possible,” said Tammy Hilz, Owner. “Expanding our road test services allows us to empower even more drivers with the skills they need to navigate the roads safely.”Students can now schedule their road tests at this new location or explore other driving courses offered by the school. The team looks forward to welcoming new students and continuing its mission to improve road safety across North Texas.WELCOMING NEW TEAM MEMBERSDriving School of North Texas is pleased to introduce two outstanding additions to its team: Wade Hulcy and Tim Snyder! Both bring a wealth of expertise and dedication to driver education, making them invaluable assets as the school continues to grow.“Wade and Tim are passionate about helping students succeed behind the wheel,” said Stephe Hilz, Owner. “We’re confident they will make a positive impact on our students’ learning experience.”Join us in congratulating Wade Hulcy and Tim Snyder as they embark on their journey with Driving School of North Texas!MISSION STATEMENTAs part of its growth and commitment to excellence, Driving School of North Texas has updated its mission statement:At Driving School of North Texas, our mission is to empower students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to become safe, responsible, and skilled drivers. We are committed to providing high-quality driver education through expert instruction, state-of-the-art training methods, and a supportive learning environment. By focusing on safety, professionalism, and personalized guidance, we aim to instill lifelong driving habits that protect our communities and foster responsible road use.This updated mission reflects the school’s unwavering focus on safety, professionalism, and personalized instruction as it continues serving communities across North Texas.VISIT US TODAY!Driving School of North Texas invites everyone—current students, prospective learners, families, and community members—to visit its new location at 202 W. Main St., Allen, or learn more about its expanded services in McKinney. Whether you’re looking for beginner courses or advanced training options, Driving School of North Texas is here to help you become a confident driver.For more information about courses or scheduling services like road tests, visit https://drivingschoolofnorthtexas.com/ or contact their team directly at 214.504.9292.----------------------Driving School of North Texas remains committed to improving road safety while meeting the growing demand for quality driver education across the metro area. With a new facility in Allen and expanded services in McKinney, the school is poised for continued success in empowering drivers across all ages.

Driving School And Drivers Education For Collin County Texas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.