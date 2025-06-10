Madhya Pradesh Celebrates International Archives Day with ‘Abhilekhiya Yatra’

Inaugural of Abhilekhiya Yatra at the State Museum, Bhopal State Museum - Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India

Special exhibition and outreach activities mark the occasion at the State Museum in Bhopal

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museums, Government of Madhya Pradesh, commemorated International Archives Day with a vibrant and engaging event titled “Abhilekhiya Yatra”, held on Monday, June 9, 2025, at the State Museum, Shyamla Hills, Bhopal. The event, conducted from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, highlighted the vital role of archives in preserving the cultural and historical legacy of the state.The program was formally inaugurated by Dr. Manisha Sharma, Joint Director of the Directorate, in the esteemed presence of Mr. Nilesh Lokhande, Deputy Director (Archives), and Mr. P.S. Meena, Archivist.The event was further enriched by the presence of distinguished guests, including Mr. Mumtaz Beg, Assistant Director, National Archives of India (Bhopal Branch); Shri B.K. Lokhande, Retired Curator, Archaeology Department; and Shri S.P. Vyas from Narsinghgarh, whose participation added value to the proceedings.Key highlights of the event included:An exhibition of rare documents from among the 6.88 crore archival records maintained by the Madhya Pradesh State Archives.Two thematic stalls focusing on digitization, conservation techniques, and archival resorts, with insightful explanations by Mr. P.S. Meena, Archivist, and Mr. Syed Naimuddin, Language Expert.Interactive sessions with archival professionals and heritage enthusiasts, encouraging dialogue on best practices and innovations in archival science.A guided tour of three specially curated archival galleries, including the Princely State Gallery and the Freedom Movement Gallery, housed within the museum.A dedicated photo booth commemorating the legacy of Wakankar Dada, the legendary archaeologist and conservationist.Formal addresses and speeches were delivered by, Dr. Manisha Sharma, Joint Director, Dr. Ramesh Yadav, Archaeologist, Shri Mumtaz Beg, Assistant Director, National Archives of India (Bhopal Branch), Shri B.K. Lokhande, Retired Curator, Shri Nilesh Lokhande, Deputy Director (Archives), Shri P.S. Meena, Archivist.“Abhilekhiya Yatra” was conceptualized to raise public awareness about the significance of archives in historical research, academic scholarship, policy-making, and heritage preservation. The initiative successfully engaged scholars, students, and general visitors alike, reaffirming Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to preserving and promoting its rich archival heritage.

Preserving Madhya Pradesh’s Heritage: Ancient Artifacts & Archives

