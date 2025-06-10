Turning Uncertainty into Opportunity: VEXOS Opens Second Vietnam Office

Leading electronics manufacturing (EMS) and custom material solutions (CMS) provider. Vexos Hanoi Office

HANOI, VIETNAM, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vexos today announced the opening of its second office in Vietnam, located in Hanoi as part of its ongoing commitment to expand its Custom Material Solutions ( CMS ) business, and enhance global sourcing capabilities. Following the establishment of its Ho Chi Minh City facility in 2018, the new Hanoi office marks a significant step in strengthening the presence of VEXOS in Southeast Asia.The Hanoi office will serve as a regional hub for supplier quality oversight and technical support across critical electronic parts, such as printed circuit boards (PCBs) and electro-mechanical (EM) components. By combining local engineering expertise with an established global supply chain network, this expansion empowers Vexos to deliver more agile and resilient sourcing solutions, tailored to the evolving needs of OEM customers worldwide.To support these initiatives, Vexos has built a dedicated team of seasoned quality professionals to lead local operations. Their deep expertise and hands-on industry experience strengthen our supplier partnerships and reinforce our commitment to delivering the highest standards of quality and continuous improvement across every stage of the product lifecycle.Turning Uncertainty into Opportunity Through Global Sourcing“For over 30 years, Vexos has been a trusted partner to OEMs around the world, offering unparalleled expertise in Custom Material Solutions and precision commodity sourcing,” said Brad Koury, Senior Vice President & General Manager of VEXOS, CMS division. “Our value lies not only in sourcing but in the technical insight we bring to product development. We collaborate closely with our customers and suppliers, providing hands-on engineering support that helps accelerate innovation and improve quality.”“Our global CMS network includes nearly 100 thoroughly vetted suppliers, with many partnerships spanning over two decades. The launch of our Hanoi office further strengthens our procurement capabilities and reinforces our commitment to help customers build supply chains that are not only cost-effective, but also flexible and resilient. In today’s unpredictable global landscape, we believe that strategic sourcing is not just a necessity—it’s an opportunity. At Vexos CMS, we turn uncertainty into opportunity through global sourcing.”About Vexos CMSVexos CMS is a dedicated division of Vexos, offering one-stop custom material solutions for OEMs across the globe. With expertise spanning precision commodity sourcing, supplier qualification, and on-site supplier management, CMS enables customers to optimize cost, quality, and delivery across all key product categories—including PCBs, plastics, metal components, cables, and electromechanical assemblies.Operating a robust global supply network that stretches across China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Mexico, Indonesia, the United States, and Canada, Vexos CMS ensures access to the most suitable sources for every need. Through comprehensive services such as supplier audits, risk assessments, corrective actions, and local engineering support, the CMS team delivers full-spectrum material management designed to meet the demands of today’s dynamic and uncertain supply chain landscape.About VexosOperating in several locations across North America and Asia, Vexos is an electronics manufacturing and custom material solutions provider with a proven track record of delivering award-winning, leading-edge electronics manufacturing services and supply chain solutions to a diverse group of OEMs. For more information, visit the Vexos website at www.vexos.com To explore how Vexos CMS can support your custom material sourcing needs or to connect with our CMS team:Email: brad.koury@vexos.comWebsite: https://www.vexos.com/custom-material-solutions/ LinkedIn: Vexos-CMS

