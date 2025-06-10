Montgomery County Council Meets on June 10 to Interview Montgomery County Planning Board Candidates

MARYLAND, September 6 - For Immediate Release: Monday, June 9, 2025

Also on June 10: Council expected to vote on a resolution to confirm the reappointment of Inspector General Megan Davey Limarzi

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, June 10 at 9 a.m. and the meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Councilmember Sidney Katz and County Executive Marc Elrich, will recognize Elder Abuse Awareness Month. The second, presented by Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles and County Executive Elrich, will recognize Caribbean American Heritage Month. At 12 p.m., the Council will host a meeting with the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo).

Resolution to confirm the reappointment of the Inspector General: Megan Davey Limarzi

Vote expected: On June 19, 2019, the Council appointed Ms. Megan Davey Limarzi to fill the remainder of the unexpired term of Inspector General Edward Blansitt III. Ms. Limarzi was appointed by the Council for a full four-year term beginning on July 1, 2021. The Council is scheduled to vote on the reappointment of Ms. Limarzi for a second full term.

The Montgomery County Code provides that the term of each inspector general begins on July 1 of the third year after an Executive and Council are elected and ends on June 30 of the third year after the next Executive and Council are elected. An inspector general must not serve more than two full four-year terms, not including any time served as inspector general to complete an unexpired term.

County Executive's nominee for Department of Health and Human Services, Chief, Children, Youth, and Family Services: Lori B. Garibay-Aquino

Interview: The Council will conduct an interview with Lori B. Garibay-Aquino, who is the County Executive's nominee for chief of Children, Youth and Family Services within the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). Garibay-Aquino currently serves as the deputy chief of Children, Youth and Family Services.

Montgomery County Planning Board candidates: Brandice N. Elliott, Mitra Pedoeem, John Schlichting

Interview: The Council will conduct interviews with Brandice N. Elliott, Mitra Pedoeem and John Schlichting, who are candidates to fill one full-term vacancy on the Montgomery County Planning Board. The partial term of Commissioner Pedoeem expires on June 14, 2025. Board members must live in Montgomery County and be registered to vote as a member of any political party or unaffiliated with any political party. No more than three members of the Planning Board may be from the same political party. Members generally serve four-year terms and are limited to two full terms.

District Council Session

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-08, Exemptions - Landscape Contractor

Introduction: Lead sponsor Councilmember Kristin Mink will introduce Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-08, Exemptions - Landscape Contractor, which would allow landscape contractors in the Rural Cluster (RC) Zone, who have expanded their footprint beyond what was otherwise permissible, to maintain their grandfathered status if the property owner returns the total square footage of onsite operations to that which existed as of Oct. 30, 2014. Under the current Zoning Ordinance, conditional use approval is required if the total square footage of the on-site operation of a landscape contractor use in the RC zone is expanded or enlarged. ZTA 25-08 will amend this grandfathering provision so that conditional use approval is not required unless more than one violation notice has been issued.

A public hearing is scheduled for July 15.

Local Map Amendment (LMA) H-156, regarding the property located at 7501-7515 Standish Place, 7519 Standish Place, 7529 Standish Place and 7609-7623 Standish Place, in Plat Book 118 as Plat No.13905

Introduction: The Council will introduce Local Map Amendment (LMA) H-156 regarding the property located at 7501-7515 Standish Place, 7519 Standish Place, 7529 Standish Place and 7609-7623 Standish Place. The applicant, TriPointe Homes DC Metro, Inc., requests the property be rezoned from Moderate Industrial to a Commercial Residential Neighborhood Floating Zone. The applicant proposes construction of up to 210 dwelling units. The property is approximately 13.86 acres and currently contains a 48,810-square-foot, four-story office building with a surface parking lot. The Hearing Examiner recommends approval of this local map amendment, with a binding element requiring a minimum 15 percent Moderately Priced Dwelling Units (MPDUs), as approved by the Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA).

A vote is tentatively scheduled for June 17.

Corrective Map Amendment (CMA) H-158, 7979 Old Georgetown Road

Introduction: The Council will introduce Corrective Map Amendment (CMA) H-158, which would correct a technical error that led to an inaccurate depiction of the zoning classifications for the property located at 7979 Old Georgetown Rd. A CMA is a correction of an administrative or technical error in an SMA or District Map Amendment (DMA). The 2017 Bethesda Downtown Plan recommended this entire property for Commercial/Residential (CR) mixed-use zoning, but the SMA inadvertently left a portion of the property with the previous R-60 single-family zoning. On May 22, 2025, the Planning Board recommended approval to file the above-referenced CMA application.

A public hearing is scheduled for July 15.

Consent Calendar

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m.

The Council will hold public hearings and is expected to vote on the following items:

