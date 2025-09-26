En Sintonía con el Concejo to Spotlight Councilmembers Albornoz and Fani-González in Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, this Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio América

MARYLAND, September 26 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 25, 2025

Academic opportunities in the field of cybersecurity will also be discussed

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Councilmember Gabe Albornoz, who chairs the Council’s Health and Human Services Committee; Councilmember Natali Fani-González, who chairs the Council's Economic Development (ECON) Committee; and Yanira Rodriguez, community engagement manager at Montgomery College. The show will air on Friday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, this week’s edition of En Sintonía con el Concejo will feature Councilmembers Albornoz and Fani-González. During the program, they will share personal stories about their Hispanic heritage, discuss the cultural values that shaped their identities, and reflect on the experiences that inspired them to serve as public leaders. Listeners will gain insight into their journeys, their commitment to uplifting underrepresented voices, and their dedication to serving the more than one million residents of Montgomery County.

In addition, Councilmember Fani-González will share details about the second community meeting on Montgomery County’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) systems. The event will be held at Einstein High School on Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. and will provide information in both English and Spanish. The meeting is intended to provide project updates and gather feedback from the community.

The show will conclude with information on academic opportunities available to Montgomery County residents interested in pursuing careers in the growing field of cybersecurity. Montgomery College will offer a free introductory cybersecurity course this fall at the newly opened East County Education Center. This course is designed to provide foundational knowledge and hands-on experience, making it an excellent starting point for individuals looking to enter the cybersecurity workforce or explore further studies in technology and information security. For more information, contact the Office of Community Engagement at [email protected]

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

