Montgomery County Council Audit Committee Meeting on Sept. 26, 2025

MARYLAND, September 25 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 25, 2025

The Audit Committee will review an Office of Inspector General Report on the Montgomery County Public Schools Background Screening Office and receive an update on the resulting action plan

The Audit Committee will meet on Friday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m. to review Office of the Inspector General (OIG) Publication 26-01, Review of Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Background Screening Office, and receive an update on the resulting MCPS action plan.

The members of the Audit Committee include Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Chair and Council President Kate Stewart, Council Vice President Will Jawando and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson and Sidney Katz.

More detail on the agenda item is provided below.

Inspector General Report: Review of MCPS Background Screening Office, OIG Publication 26-01

Review and update: The Audit Committee will review OIG Publication 26-01, Review of MCPS Background Screening Office and receive an update on the resulting MCPS action plan. The OIG report sought to determine whether the MCPS process for conducting background checks for employees, contractors and volunteers that have access to students complies with applicable laws, regulations and policies. The report includes a series of recommendations for MCPS to implement related to criminal history background checks and Child Protective Services checks. The update from MCPS representatives is expected to include an overview of the MCPS action plan to improve how background checks are processed and monitored for school-based employees, contractors and volunteers. Additional details are available in the Council staff report.

