DonorConnect Deploys Specialist Direct’s TransplantAI to Drive AI Innovation in Organ Donation to Save Lives

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DonorConnect , the federally designated nonprofit community service organization dedicated to organ and tissue recovery and transplantation for Utah, southeastern Idaho, western Wyoming, and Elko, Nevada, today announced the deployment of Specialist Direct ’s (SDI) artificial intelligence transplant platform, TransplantAI. This collaboration represents a major advancement in DonorConnect’s commitment to innovation and Specialist Direct’s continued leadership in applying AI to improve transplant decision making. Together, the organizations are leveraging AI to transform biopsy interpretations, increase organ utilization, and accelerate life-saving outcomes.The integration of TransplantAI underscores DonorConnect’s commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence and machine learning to modernize the organ donation and transplantation process. With more than 100,000 people in the U.S. awaiting life-saving transplants, the ability to act quickly and accurately is critical and AI is playing an increasingly central role in optimizing organ utilization, improving patient safety, and delivering better outcomes.At the core of this initiative is Renal TransplantAI, an AI platform that supports DonorConnect’s clinical workflows by automating the identification and classification of critical structures within donor biopsy images. This enables faster, more consistent, and more precise assessments of organ suitability. Specialist Direct’s technology combines deep learning algorithms with transplant data to assist SDI pathologists in streamlining decision-making in time-sensitive scenarios. When TransplantAI is combined with Specialist Direct’s transplant pathologists, the result is a measurable increase in organ utilization, patient safety, and lives saved.“Specialist Direct, the market leader for diagnostic imaging and AI solutions within the transplant segment, is a trusted partner who we leverage for clinical and technical innovation,” said Camron Dovalina, Chief Clinical Officer of DonorConnect. “Their TransplantAI platform is a game changer as it relates improving organ utilization and saving lives.”“We are thrilled to collaborate with DonorConnect, a long-time partner and organization deeply committed to maximizing the gift of life,” said Scott Rombach, Founder and CEO of Specialist Direct. “Through TransplantAI, we are collectively advancing the critical mission of increasing organ utilization and ensuring more life-saving organs reach patients who desperately need them. This collaboration is another example of our unwavering commitment to transplant innovation.”DonorConnect continues to establish itself as a national leader in organ procurement and transplant technology. The adoption of TransplantAI reflects its forward-thinking commitment to leveraging cutting-edge solutions, including artificial intelligence, to enhance efficiency, strengthen safety, optimize outcomes, and continuously improve efficiencies in the organ donation and transplantation process.About DonorConnect | donorconnect.lifeDonorConnect is the federally designated, nonprofit community service organization dedicated to the recovery and transplantation of organs and tissues for Utah, southeastern Idaho, western Wyoming, and Elko, Nevada. DonorConnect serves more than 3.9 million residents, 90+ hospitals, and three transplant centers – Primary Children's Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, and the University of Utah Hospital (along with the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center). Their mission is to give hope and heal lives through organ, tissue, and eye donation.About Specialist Direct (SDI) | specialistdirectinc.comSpecialist Direct is the market leader in providing AI-driven diagnostic telehealth solutions to the organ procurement and transplant industry. Through its network of top U.S. medical specialists and proprietary transplant technologies, including its flagship artificial intelligence platform TransplantAI, Specialist Direct enables faster, more accurate interpretations of diagnostic studies. By combining cutting-edge AI algorithms with medical expertise, the company’s solutions significantly enhance organ utilization, reduce time-to-decision, and ultimately help save more lives. Specialist Direct provides AI-enhanced services across telecardiology, teledermatology, telenephrology, telepathology, telepulmonology, and teleradiology.

