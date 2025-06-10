Gulf View Medical Centre in Trinidad Marks Four Years of Digital Transformation With Adroit’s eHospital Systems

Gulf View Medical Centre, Trinidad Hospital Management System - eHospital GVMC Mobile App

Gulf View Medical Centre celebrates 4 years using Adroit’s eHospital Systems to drive digital care, patient access, and operational efficiency.

We've become one of the most digitally capable hospitals in the region, and the patient mobile app is just one example of how we're making care more accessible.” — Tricia Medford, Director, Gulf View Medical Centre

SOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gulf View Medical Centre, one of the leading private hospitals in Trinidad and Tobago, is marking four years of digital transformation in partnership with U.S.-based healthcare software company Adroit Infosystems . Since 2020, Gulf View has expanded its use of Adroit’s eHospital platform—an advanced, modular hospital management system —to streamline operations across all major clinical, administrative and patient engagement functions.The collaboration began with the implementation of outpatient clinic and billing modules and quickly scaled to include inventory, inpatient care, operating theater, laboratory, radiology and emergency services. By mid-2021, Gulf View had completed a full hospital-wide deployment of the system, bringing digital efficiency and real-time data access to every department.“Adroit has been a true technology partner since day one,” said Tricia Medford, director of Gulf View Medical Centre. “They’ve responded to every customization request and helped us design tools that meet the real needs of our staff and patients. They also developed a mobile app based on our requirements, allowing patients to schedule appointments and access diagnostic results—an important part of how we deliver care today.”The custom mobile app now has more than 3,000 registered users, demonstrating steady patient engagement in a region where digital health adoption is accelerating. Appointment scheduling is now more convenient, test results are delivered digitally, and patients have direct access to their records—reducing phone calls, improving transparency and empowering patients to take an active role in their care.“We’re proud to celebrate this four-year journey with Gulf View,” said Manoj Verma, founder and CEO of Adroit Infosystems. “Their leadership has been both forward-thinking and deeply committed to patient care. It’s because of that clarity and drive that we’ve been able to build a fully integrated digital health model—one that truly meets the needs of both clinicians and the community.”The eHospital platform has become core to Gulf View’s daily operations. From patient registration and triage to lab orders and discharge summaries, every step is digitized. The inventory module is fully integrated with inpatient and outpatient workflows. Radiology and laboratory teams benefit from streamlined order tracking, digital results, and coordinated reporting. Billing and insurance processes are more accurate and faster to manage.Departmental coordination has also improved, with unified access to patient data across medical and administrative teams. This integration has led to faster decision-making, better care delivery and reduced paperwork across the board.The hospital continues to work closely with Adroit to implement further improvements. The next phase includes advanced analytics dashboards and workflow automation—designed to help clinical and administrative staff make data-driven decisions and spend more time on patient-facing tasks.Adroit’s eHospital is a comprehensive hospital management software solution that supports a full spectrum of operations—from Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and Electronic Health Records (EHR) to outpatient, inpatient, surgical, diagnostic, and pharmacy workflows. The system also includes modules for billing, HR, inventory management, finance, patient portals, mobile apps, alerts and messaging.Trusted by hundreds of healthcare organizations globally—across four continents and growing—the system is actively used throughout the Caribbean and beyond. Gulf View Medical Centre uses the on-premises version of the platform to ensure full control over data privacy and infrastructure management.The hospital’s example stands as a model for how technology partnerships can enable healthcare providers in the Caribbean to modernize, improve efficiency and deliver higher-quality patient care.About Gulf View Medical Centre Gulf View Medical Centre (GVMC) is a 33-bed multispecialty hospital located in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago. Established in 1993, the hospital provides a wide range of inpatient and outpatient services, including medical, surgical, diagnostic and specialty care. GVMC is recognized for its patient-centered approach, modern facilities and ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, timely healthcare to the community.About Adroit InfosystemsAdroit Infosystems is a healthcare technology company headquartered in South Jordan, Utah. The company specializes in modern, modular software solutions for hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, laboratories and radiology centers. Its flagship product, eHospital, is trusted by hundreds of healthcare organizations globally—across four continents and growing. The eHospital platform delivers end-to-end management of clinical, financial and operational workflows and is available in English, French and Spanish, with deployment options for both on-premises and cloud environments.

Hospital Management System - eHospital Systems - Short Overview

