FamilyCare Medical Centre in Turks and Caicos Islands Goes Green with Adroit's eHospital Systems
FamilyCare Medical Centre successfully implements eHospital Systems, goes paperless, streamlines operations, and provides real-time patient records access
The system has streamlined our operations, improved patient care, and reduced our environmental footprint. We are thrilled with the results and its positive impact on our organization.”SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FamilyCare Medical Centre, a leading healthcare provider in the Turks and Caicos Islands, has successfully implemented Adroit's eHospital Systems and achieved a paperless environment within just six months.
— Dr. Temitayo Bewaji, CEO FamilyCare Medical Centre
Adroit's eHospital Systems provides real-time access to patient records, streamlining clinical decision-making and enabling healthcare providers to offer personalized care. The system automates administrative tasks such as appointment scheduling and billing, freeing healthcare professionals to focus on patient care. Implementing the system has allowed FamilyCare Medical Centre to digitize its medical records, eliminating the need for paper-based documents and improving patient care.
"Adopting a paperless system was a significant step forward for our organization, and Adroit's eHospital Systems made the transition seamless," said Dr. Temitayo Bewaji, Chief Executive Officer at FamilyCare Medical Centre. "The system has streamlined our operations, improved patient care, and reduced our environmental footprint. We are thrilled with the results and its positive impact on our organization."
Adroit's eHospital Systems are designed to be user-friendly and easy to implement, allowing for a smooth transition from paper-based processes to digital ones. The system is also fully customizable, meaning that it can be tailored to meet the specific needs of each healthcare provider.
"We are proud to have partnered with FamilyCare Medical Centre and played a role in their journey to becoming a paperless healthcare provider," said Manoj Verma, Founder and CEO of Adroit Infosystems. "Our mission is to empower healthcare providers with the tools they need to deliver exceptional patient care. We believe that our eHospital Systems is essential to that mission."
About FamilyCare Medical Centre
FamilyCare Medical Centre is a leading healthcare provider in the Turks and Caicos Islands, offering a comprehensive range of medical services to patients of all ages. With a team of highly skilled healthcare professionals, the Centre is committed to providing exceptional patient care and improving the health and well-being of the community.
About Adroit Infosystems
Adroit Infosystems is a global provider of healthcare software solutions specializing in electronic health record (EHR) systems. Its EHR Systems suite includes eHospital - Hospital Management System, eClinic - Medical Practice Management System, eDentra - Dental Software, and more. The company works with over a hundred healthcare facilities in 17 countries across 4 continents and offers solutions in various languages, including English, French, and Spanish.
