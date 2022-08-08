Adroit Infosystems USA Announces Partnership with Sheriff General Hospital Guyana
USA-Based International healthcare software company Adroit Infosystems provides leading-edge solutions for the new state-of-the-art hospital in Guyana
We are committed to providing the highest-quality care in a state-of-the-art setting. No more will Guyanese have to leave Guyana to seek specialist treatment.”SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Adroit Infosystems announced that they are formally partnering with Sheriff General Hospital Guyana. The hospital is the newest client to trust Adroit Infosystems with their healthcare software solution needs.
— Sheriff Ahmad, Owner Sheriff General Hospital
Sheriff General Hospital will officially open its doors in September 2022 and is expected to be the premier choice for healthcare in Leonora, Guyana. The facility is dedicated to staying ahead of the various technological changes that are constantly impacting the healthcare industry, and that's why they've emphasized that a trusted leader is managing their software. When the facility officially begins taking new patients, they will have exceptional software solutions at their disposal.
Sheriff General Hospital is focused on building a modern facility. Adroit will integrate and manage all aspects of the hospital operations such as emergency, outpatient, inpatient, ward, operation theatre, laboratory, radiology, pharmacy management, patient electronic health records, and telehealth management.
"We are committed to providing the highest quality care in a state-of-the-art setting. No more will Guyanese have to leave Guyana to seek specialist treatment," said Sheriff Ahmad, Owner of Sheriff General Hospital. "People from the United States of America and the Caribbean will be able to access quality health care at an affordable price."
"Adroit is delighted to be a part of the newest hospital in Guyana," said Manoj Verma, Founder and CEO of Adroit Infosystems. "Our software services will support this overarching goal. With Adroit EHR solutions at their fingertips, providers, staff, and patients at Sheriff General Hospital can manage data like never before. Our team is excited, and client onboarding has already begun!"
Providers will be able to share patient records with other providers easily. Integrated healthcare applications will allow for maximizing the way the overall health of patients is managed. Not only will providers benefit, but patients will also be able to take advantage of this exciting new system. Patients can view their lab results and medical history online around the clock, and they can chat with providers and schedule upcoming appointments securely. The system will feature an alerting feature that will send texts, instant messages, and e-mail reminders to improve patient care quality.
In addition, patients will access telehealth features via mobile apps and the web. This will allow patients to connect with doctors at their convenience. Remote sessions with homecare assistance staff for healthcare support will also be available.
As part of its mission to align with international standards, Sheriff General Hospital was sure to choose the ideal hospital management software for its needs. The hospital evaluated several healthcare management systems and selected Adroit eHospital Systems because of the features, capabilities, and customization options that were suited to their operations. The entire engagement was seamless, from the initial introduction of their professional team to assessing system features to setup and customization. Adroit Infosystems will be onboard every step as the system continues its rollout.
Guyana President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Vice President Dr. Bharat Jagdeo are taking the health care system to another level in Guyana and the Caribbean, as the owner of Sheriff Medical Center received the green light to construct another state-of-the-art 250-bed hospital at Aubrey Baker Road in Georgetown. The estimated cost of the project is the US $150 million. Hospital construction commenced in Q2, 2022, and will complete within 24 months. They will also utilize Adroit eHospital software in the new hospital.
The facility is being welcomed with open arms. Most recently, Guyana's President Dr. Irfaan Ali visited the site in anticipation of everything Sheriff General Hospital will bring to the area.
"Opening this new hospital will expand our vision of healthcare in multiple locations. We are proud to say we have all the necessary clinical skills, friendly ambiance, and motivated staff. Every patient who spends time here will leave with the knowledge that they've received 21st-century care," said Sheriff Ahmad.
The hospital will offer services including cardiac surgery, organ transplant, cancer screening and treatment, bone reconstruction surgery, retinal and eye surgeries, dialysis, urology, psychotherapy/counseling, plastic surgery, dental, internal medicine, and extensive lab testing, including cultures and biopsies, and more. All of these will be carried out by the best specialists from around the world.
Sheriff General Hospital looks to treat people from within Guyana and beyond their borders and opens its doors to people from abroad looking for the height in medical care for a wide range of needs.
Adroit Infosystems looks forward to continuing its partnership with Sheriff General Hospital through the grand opening of the hospital and beyond. More information can be found at https://www.adroitinfosystems.com/.
ABOUT ADROIT INFOSYSTEMS
Adroit Infosystems is among the leading healthcare software companies in the world. The company is based in the USA and offers solutions to healthcare facilities worldwide. Its EHR Systems suite includes eHospital - Hospital Management System, eClinic - Medical Practice Management System, eDentra - Dental Software, and more.
Currently, the company is working with over 50 healthcare facilities in 16 countries across 4 continents and offers solutions in various languages, including English, French, and Spanish.
Media Contact
Adroit Infosystems
+1 888-423-7648
pr@adroitinfosystems.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Sheriff General Hospital Guyana Is Scheduled To Open Soon