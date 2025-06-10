FFlya Launches BT5-VSim: A Breakthrough Low-Cost Inflight Messaging Platform for Airlines

AS-IP Tech Inc (OTCMKTS:iptk)

This is about opening up connectivity for all airlines — not just those with large budgets. We’re enabling new passenger engagement, revenue models, and digital reach at a fraction of the cost.” — Ron Chapman

TORQUAY, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FFlya, the global leader in inflight Bluetooth connectivity solutions, has officially launched BT5-VSim, a revolutionary platform that enables unlimited inflight WhatsApp messaging and onboard AI travel assistance without the need for expensive Wi-Fi infrastructure.BT5-VSim is specifically engineered for low-cost carriers seeking an affordable, lightweight alternative to traditional satellite connectivity. Built on FFlya’s proven Bluetooth 5 architecture, the platform is designed to integrate seamlessly with airline booking apps and uses a single onboard Bluetooth router — eliminating the need for heavy installations or costly per-megabyte data billing.“Low-cost carriers have been largely excluded from inflight connectivity due to high implementation costs,” said Ron Chapman. “BT5-VSim changes that. It delivers passenger connectivity and airline monetization using Bluetooth — a simpler, smarter alternative.”Key Features of BT5-VSim:• Unlimited WhatsApp Messaging Inflight – No Wi-Fi required• Two Revenue Models:• - Passenger-Paid: Passengers pay $1 per flight; airlines receive a profit share• - Sponsor-Subsidised: Free messaging offered via onboard brand sponsors• AI Assistance – Limited inflight access to FFlyaGPT, FFlya’s proprietary travel AI• Simple Integration – Airlines install a lightweight Bluetooth router and API plug-in• No Per-Megabyte Billing – Messaging operates entirely over Bluetooth 5In addition to its core offering, BT5-VSim supports a growing suite of APIs including:• CrewX for crew communication• Live inflight payment and e-commerce• Shop Inflight with Home Delivery• Cockpit voice servicesBT5-VSim builds on the same low-bandwidth core used in FFlya’s BizjetInternet service — currently deployed across multiple global business jets using the Iridium Certus platform. The commercial prototype for airlines has been operational for over 12 months on a Boeing 767.About FFlyaFFlya specialises in inflight Bluetooth connectivity. Its BLuetooth platforms deliver digital services to passengers and crew without requiring complex onboard networks or satellite broadband. FFlya solutions are deployed across multiple aviation sectors, from business jets to commercial narrow-body fleets.For more information, visit www.fflya.com or contact info@fflya.com.

