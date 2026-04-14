AS-IP Tech Launches FFlya Bizjet, a Low-Cost Text Communication System for Business Aviation

World leader in Bluetooth inflight Connectivity

AS-IP Tech Inc. today announced, a lightweight ultra low cost inflight text system or business aircraft, that does not require broadband internet.

AS-IP Tech Inc (OTCMKTS:IPTK)

fflya Bizjet has evolved from our flight proven low cost airline solution. It's the most cost effective way to upgrade your existing Iridium telephone system with reliable low cost messaging.” — Ron Chapman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AS-IP Tech Inc. today announced the launch of FFlya Bizjet, a lightweight inflight text communication system designed specifically for business aircraft that do not require full broadband internet.FFlya Bizjet enables passengers to stay in contact during flight using SMS-style messages, email messages, and WhatsApp through an app-based relay system, without the need for onboard Wi-Fi or open internet access. Passengers connect via Bluetooth, allowing communication to continue throughout the flight using familiar formats.The system is designed around compressed text communication, ensuring reliable performance while maintaining extremely low satellite data usage and operating cost. It does not provide real-time internet messaging, media transfer, or web browsing, focusing instead on essential passenger communication.Because of this approach, FFlya Bizjet provides a practical alternative to traditional satellite communication services, particularly for aircraft operating on legacy Iridium voice systems where bandwidth is limited and cost control is critical.FFlya Bizjet is offered as a one-time system price of $9,990 per aircraft, with a monthly service fee of $99 for N-registered aircraft, providing operators with a predictable and low-cost communication solution.AS-IP Tech Inc. said the service is positioned as an entry-level solution for operators who want to provide passenger communication without the cost and complexity of broadband systems.For operators requiring full connectivity, including live WhatsApp, full email synchronisation, attachments and controlled internet access, the company offers its premium BizjetInternet platform.The FFlya Bizjet service is being positioned for deployment across global business aviation fleets.About FFlya BizjetFFlya Bizjet is part of the FFlya inflight service developed by AS-IP Tech Inc, the pioneer of Bluetooth-based inflight passenger communication. It provides SMS-style, email and WhatsApp communication through a dedicated inflight system, enabling passengers to stay in contact without requiring internet access.About AS-IP Tech, Inc.AS-IP Tech, Inc. is leading the world in Bluetooth connectivity solutions for aircraft. The company management has a thirty-year history of flying new communication technologies worldwide.Over the past decade AS-IP Tech focus has been on creating an alternative method to connect passengers with the aim of reducing the high costs of inflight connectivity. The corporate jet version of fflya, and Bizjetinternet is distributed by BizjetMobile LLC.Safe Harbor Disclosure:This press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "intend," "project," and other terms with similar meaning. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's projections and expectations are disclosed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptionsContact: Adam Chapman

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