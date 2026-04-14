AS-IP Tech Adds Live WhatsApp to FFlya’s Free Bluetooth SMS, Text-to-Email and WhatsApp Service

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AS-IP Tech Inc. today announced an expansion of its FFlya service for low-cost airlines.

AS-IP Tech Inc (OTCMKTS:IPTK)

As the airlines world inevitably migrates to free, fflya ensures you do not need the high cost of broadband to achieve it.” — Ron Chapman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AS-IP Tech Inc. (OTCUS IPTK) today announced an expansion of its FFlya service for low-cost airlines, combining its existing Bluetooth-based passenger capability with a new Wi-Fi based live WhatsApp service.FFlya provides passengers with free inflight SMS, text-to-email and WhatsApp using a Bluetooth onboard system. This allows passengers to send and receive SMS, send messages as emails, and communicate via WhatsApp through a dedicated inflight thread, all without requiring internet access during the flight.Because the service is available to all passengers, it enables full-aircraft participation rather than limited usage. This creates continuous interaction throughout the flight and provides airlines with a direct channel to deliver additional services, including onboard retail, promotions, destination offers and post-flight engagement.AS-IP Tech has now added a Wi-Fi based live WhatsApp service, available on a pay-by-the-hour basis, giving passengers the option to use WhatsApp directly during the flight.By combining free SMS, text-to-email and WhatsApp through the Bluetooth system with live WhatsApp access over Wi-Fi, airlines can support full passenger participation while also offering a premium connectivity service.AS-IP Tech Inc. said the expansion reflects increasing airline focus on solutions that can deliver both high passenger usage and a clear connectivity revenue model within the same system.The expanded FFlya service is flight tested and in commrcial operation.About AS-IP Tech, Inc.AS-IP Tech, Inc. is leading the world in Bluetooth connectivity solutions for aircraft. The company management has a thirty-year history of flying new communication technologies worldwide.Over the past decade AS-IP Tech focus has been on creating an alternative method to connect passengers with the aim of reducing the high costs of inflight connectivity. The corporate jet version of fflya, Bizjetinternet is distributed by BizjetMobile LLC.Safe Harbor Disclosure:This press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "intend," "project," and other terms with similar meaning. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's projections and expectations are disclosed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

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