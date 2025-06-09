Debut Romance Thriller Angel and the Devil by L. A. Major Blends Love, Danger, and Choice in Unforgettable Ways

Three men. One heart. A deadly decision that changes everything in this gripping, emotionally-charged love story.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angel and the Devil, the debut romance novel by L. A. Major, introduces readers to Simone Gibson, a woman living a quiet life until one night at a club unravels her world. What starts as a simple evening out turns into a high-stakes triangle where danger, passion, and heartache collide.

Caught between three men—Mr. Black, a hitman with a lethal reputation; Gabriel Gator, a magnetic club owner; and Mase Hume, a devoted churchgoer—Simone must choose wisely. But the wrong choice could mean everything in a world where desire and danger dance too closely.

“This isn’t your typical romance,” says Major. “It’s about real emotion, unexpected connections, and the strength it takes to love someone when everything is at risk.”

Written during the pandemic as an intended poetry collection, the story evolved into a novel that mirrors Major’s passion for emotionally resonant storytelling, inspired by her favorite author, Julie Garwood. The result is a novel that pulses with suspense, tenderness, and empowerment.

At its core, Angel and the Devil delivers a powerful message: Love happens when you least expect it. When it does, embrace it.

About the Author

L. A. Major is a mother, entrepreneur, and emerging voice in contemporary romance fiction. Angel and the Devil is her debut novel.

Learn more at: https://www.lamajorbook.com

