Daily Session Report for Monday, June 09, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 9, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 4:12 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Green.

Bills Referred

HR 253 Human Services

HR 254 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 506 Children And Youth

HB 1551 Finance

HB 1552 Finance

HB 1559 Labor And Industry

HB 1560 Local Government

HB 1561 Finance

HB 1562 Judiciary

HB 1563 Finance

HB 1564 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1565 Education

HB 1566 Education

HB 1567 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1568 Labor And Industry

HB 1569 Children And Youth

HB 1570 Transportation

HB 1571 State Government

HB 1573 Children And Youth

HB 1574 Housing And Community Development

HB 1575 Finance

HB 1576 Children And Youth

HB 1577 Children And Youth

HB 1578 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1579 Judiciary

HB 1590 Human Services

SB 376 Communications And Technology

SB 377 Communications And Technology

SB 686 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 206 A Resolution designating June 14, 2025, as the "250th Birthday of the United States Army" in Pennsylvania. 202-0 HR 227 A Resolution designating the week of August 17 through 23, 2025, as "Little League World Series Week" in Pennsylvania. 201-1 Motion to suspend the Rules for Immediate Consideration of HR 227 (O’Neal) 202-0 HR 243 A Resolution designating June 9, 2025, as "Dave Parker Day" in Pennsylvania. 193-9

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.