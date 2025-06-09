Daily Session Report for Monday, June 09, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 9, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 4:12 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Green.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 253 Human Services
HR 254 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 506 Children And Youth
HB 1551 Finance
HB 1552 Finance
HB 1559 Labor And Industry
HB 1560 Local Government
HB 1561 Finance
HB 1562 Judiciary
HB 1563 Finance
HB 1564 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1565 Education
HB 1566 Education
HB 1567 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 1568 Labor And Industry
HB 1569 Children And Youth
HB 1570 Transportation
HB 1571 State Government
HB 1573 Children And Youth
HB 1574 Housing And Community Development
HB 1575 Finance
HB 1576 Children And Youth
HB 1577 Children And Youth
HB 1578 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1579 Judiciary
HB 1590 Human Services
SB 376 Communications And Technology
SB 377 Communications And Technology
SB 686 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Transportation Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Transportation Reported as Amended
From Transportation Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Transportation Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating June 14, 2025, as the "250th Birthday of the United States Army" in Pennsylvania.
202-0
A Resolution designating the week of August 17 through 23, 2025, as "Little League World Series Week" in Pennsylvania.
201-1
Motion to suspend the Rules for Immediate Consideration of
HR 227
(O’Neal)
202-0
A Resolution designating June 9, 2025, as "Dave Parker Day" in Pennsylvania.
193-9
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
