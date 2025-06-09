Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, June 09, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 9, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 4:12 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Green.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 253     Human Services

HR 254     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

 

HB 506     Children And Youth

HB 1551   Finance

HB 1552   Finance

HB 1559   Labor And Industry

HB 1560   Local Government

HB 1561   Finance

HB 1562   Judiciary

HB 1563   Finance

HB 1564   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1565   Education

HB 1566   Education

HB 1567   Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1568   Labor And Industry

HB 1569   Children And Youth

HB 1570   Transportation

HB 1571   State Government

HB 1573   Children And Youth

HB 1574   Housing And Community Development

HB 1575   Finance

HB 1576   Children And Youth

HB 1577   Children And Youth

HB 1578   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1579   Judiciary

HB 1590   Human Services

                   

SB 376      Communications And Technology

SB 377      Communications And Technology

SB 686      Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 30

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 71

From Transportation Reported as Committed

HB 191

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 205

From Transportation Reported as Amended

HB 260

From Transportation Reported as Committed

HB 462

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 464

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 593

From Transportation Reported as Committed

HB 846

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1018

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1189

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1339

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1405

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1429

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1460

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1549

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 206

A Resolution designating June 14, 2025, as the "250th Birthday of the United States Army" in Pennsylvania.         

202-0

 

HR 227

A Resolution designating the week of August 17 through 23, 2025, as "Little League World Series Week" in Pennsylvania.

201-1

 

 

Motion to suspend the Rules for Immediate Consideration of

HR 227

(O’Neal)

 

 

 

202-0

HR 243

A Resolution designating June 9, 2025, as "Dave Parker Day" in Pennsylvania.      

193-9

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, June 10, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Legal Disclaimer:

